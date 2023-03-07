Currently, the song that Shakira and Bizarrap launched is one of the best positioned songs globally on music platforms due to the harsh phrases that the Colombian artist sang for Gerard Piqué. For this reason, the singer is one of the characters that any program on the planet hopes to interview and Jimmy Fallon is no exception. Through her social networks, the interpreter of “Monotonia” published an announcement that surprised her fans.

Shakira will be present on Jimmy Fallon’s night show

Through her official Instagram account, Shakira rejoiced at the successes she has achieved in her musical career in recent weeks and released news about her stay on Jimmy Fallon’s TV space.

“I am very excited to return to New York. Bizarrap and I will be presenting our session for the first time live on the Jimmy Fallon show”, the Instagram story reads, but this was not all. The Colombian singer revealed that some fans may be present on that night: “We would love to hear from our biggest fans and see them perform their own version of the song. Show us how well you know it and you could be very close to us that day.”

See also Piqué does not rest: striking 'summit meeting' amid separation from Shakira ” title=” Shakira will appear on the Jimmy Fallon show. Photo: @shakira/Instagram ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Shakira will appear on the Jimmy Fallon show. Photo: @shakira/Instagram

Karol G excited by the achievements of her song with Shakira

Through her Tiktok account, Karol G shed tears of emotion upon learning that “TQG”, her latest hit with Shakira, is ranked #1 globally. Quickly, the Colombian received good wishes from her fans.

“Well, now I’m on the flight, returning from Paris, to Puerto Rico, and we arrived, we fell asleep because we were very tired. Five hours after the flight, I went online to realize that “TQG”, the song I have with Shakira, it went global and most likely my album will finish #1 in the United States. I feel very excited and I share it with you,” he said.