Shakira's interviews and statements, being relatively unusual, always generate attention and expectation. The singer, who for a year now, after separating from Gerard Piqué, lives in Miami (Florida, USA) with her children, Milan and Sasha, released her first album in seven years on March 22, Women no longer cry, which represents a step forward in your professional and personal life. And that is why he is giving some talks with certain media outlets. This April 1st it was revealed that it is the cover of the magazine Allure in its US edition. In addition to a photo shoot, she sat down to chat for a long interview where she touched on different topics, from her physical image (“I never thought that beauty was my strong point, just one more thing I could explode”) to her new life in Miami (“I have had to rebuild myself, put together the pieces that had fallen”), her music, creativity, her beauty and hair routines (she has created a specific line for her indomitable hair) or the fact that as a woman she no longer feels like she has to apologize. And, speaking of feminism, the question has arisen about what she thinks of the film Barbie, last year's success. And his opinion is generating a multitude of comments.

Chatting with the interviewer, Shakira tells her that she understands that, by the year 2030, 60% of the world's wealth will be managed by women (a fact from a 2020 report by the consulting firm McKinsey). Following the comment, the journalist asks her if she has seen Barbie, to which she answers yes… and takes a long pause. “And?” the interviewer asks, curiously. “My children completely hated her,” responds the Colombian singer. “They felt she was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent,” he says about Greta Gerwig's film, which has grossed more than 1.4 billion dollars, becoming the highest grosser of the year and also in the history of Warner, with eight Oscar nominations. which won an award, for best song.

“I am raising two children,” the artist continues, referring to Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine. “I want them to also feel powerful while respecting women. I like it when pop culture tries to empower women without robbing men of the ability to be men, and also to protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and confidence that we can without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I believe that men have a purpose in society and so do women. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost,” she argues.

Then the interviewer asks her: “Does the fact that a woman can do everything mean that she should do it?”, to which the woman from Barranquilla responds: “Why not share that burden with the people who deserve to carry it, whose task Is it also carrying it?”

Shakira with her children Sasha (left) and Milan (right) at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey, in September 2023. Noam Galai (Getty Images)

Throughout the interview, the singer had made several statements about women, herself, the future and the past. For example, she stated: “Creating this album has been a transformation in which I have been reborn as a woman. I have rebuilt myself in the way I see fit. No one tells me how or when to cry, no one tells me how to raise my children, no one tells me how to become a better version of myself. “That's for me to decide,” to continue: “Before, when women went through a difficult situation, they were expected to be careful with their manners, to hide their pain, to cry in silence. That ended. Nobody is going to control us anymore. “No one will tell us how to heal ourselves, how to clean our wounds.” The interpreter of Congratulations and Waka Waka also states: “Eva's story was a story created by misogynists to put women in a little box in which we have to remain silent, we cannot say what we think or be catalysts of change. To keep things as they are. I think there's something refreshing about women when they can be themselves and not apologize. Because we've had to apologize so many damn times in the past.”