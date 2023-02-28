Mexico.-The singer Shakira shares in an interview with the news ‘En punto’, from Televisa’, What is your feeling after facing your sentimental break with Gerard Piquéwhich he made public in mid-2022.

Shakira gives statements about what she thinks of love, her children and her feelings now that she is single, this in an interview with journalist Enrique Acevedo.

“I feel strengthened, I have learned to know my own weaknesses, to express what you feel, perhaps the pain; I have come to feel that I am enough, which I never thought,” Shakira quotes about how she feels “inside.”

The Colombian singer-songwriter also confesses what was one of the many dreams she longed for years ago: “I always had the dream of having a family and that the children were with a father and a mother under the same roof. Not all dreams in life come true…”.

However, Shakira acknowledges that her two children fill her with love every day and are her main motivation to move forward in life: “I must be stronger than a lioness because two children depend on me.”

“I also think that a woman always needs a man to complement herself… I have been in love with love. Now I have found that I am enough for myself nowadays”, she also admits.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira were a couple for almost twelve years and in mid-2022 she made public that they were ending their relationship.

In the part of the interview that she gives to Enrique Acevedo and that was broadcast tonight on channel 2, the singer does not mention the footballer’s name, but it is clear that when she mentions how she feels “inside” now, refers to him.