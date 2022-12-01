Throughout his career in the music industry, Shakira She has worked with a variety of artists and by posing with them, her fans realized that the singer from Barranquilla was short. Even this detail highlighted her more when she appeared with her ex-partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, who measures 1.94 m.

The interpreter of “Monotonía” published a funny story on her official Instagram account where she broke the myth and was encouraged to comment on how tall she is. “What! Please don’t forget that I’m only 1.60 m tall! ”, She expressed, attaching a snapshot where a gigantic photograph of a photo of her can be seen along a building for the campaign that she worked with the British fashion house Burberry .

The image is located on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles County, California, where the Colombian artist would currently reside, after her scandalous break with the former FC Barcelona soccer player.

Shakira is in the United States after her scandalous break with Gerard Piqué. Photo: Instagram/Shakira

How was the farewell of Shakira and Gerard Piqué?

The American magazine Look revealed details of the last meeting between Shakira and Gerard Piqué for the custody of their children Sasha and Milan. The final negotiations would have lasted about 12 hours, during this time, the former soccer player spoke with the singer in private and told her that he could not stand the controversy over her separation, immediately afterward he began to sob.

“Pique collapsed. Alone, with what had been his wife for 12 years and the mother of his children, he could not bear the pressure and burst into tears. Pique admitted that he did not understand the intransigence of the Latin pop star, but for the good of his children he said that he was not going to oppose it anymore (…) Shakira ended up consoling him for a few minutes in which they remained alone and without external interference, with a heartfelt hug ”, detailed the medium.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué would have left behind the differences in the custody of their children

Shakira reveals unpublished details of her relationship with Gerard Piqué

Shakira’s legal defense presented before a court in Esplugues de Llobregat, a document in which she argues why the singer did not establish her residence in Spain until 2015, the date that coincides with the birth of her second child. This would help clear up her legal mess for the six alleged tax crimes that she had committed between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira needs someone to take care of her children in Miami. Photo: Composition LR/Jimmy Fallon Show/Hello Magazine

In the text, he specifies that Gerard Piqué and Shakira did not have a stable relationship. “There was no firm commitment between the two and they could only see each other taking advantage of vacation periods or fleeting trips, either in Barcelona or in other parts of the world.”

Shakira fed up with the Spanish authorities and accuses them of “using her and violating her privacy”

Strong declarations! Shakira got tired of the procedure carried out by the Spanish Treasury after accusing her of evading taxes. The singer considers that the collecting entity has been putting on a media show before public opinion and “uses” her as an exemplary case for her to plead guilty. As recalled, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” would have evaded more than 14 million euros between 2012 and 2014 by making believe that she did not live in Spain.

The Colombian singer is once again in the eye of the storm due to a tax complaint in Barcelona. Photo: AFP

The Molins de Barcelona law firm clarifies that the trial has violated the right to privacy of its client with the aim of accessing confidential information. “It has paid taxes worldwide for a global amount that exceeds 104 million euros (…), of which 90 million have been paid to the Spanish Public Treasury”, they express in a document.

Shakira prevails with the challenge of her latest song “Monotonía”

Shakira shook the networks again with her song “Monotonía”, since she recently launched the challenge of the song so that her thousands of fans can interact with her on TikTok.

He made a publication where he shows his followers what the game consists of. Bachateros! The challenge is to get out of the box and arrive on time. If not, ask my colleague @trujibachata ”, reads the description.

Shakira worried about her father’s fragile state of health

Again, William Mebarack, Shakira’s father, would be in poor health according to the Semana portal. On November 24, her mother spent the night in a medical center to carry out various tests, hours later, Shakira went to pick him up in a car driven by her brother Tonino.

“There he remained for several hours, in which his son took the opportunity to go pick Shakira up at her house so that she could accompany his father in one of his tests,” the media reported by publishing photos of the car.

Shakira comforted her son Milan at a baseball game

As is known, Shakira She will move to Miami with her children Milan and Sasha after her separation from Gerard Piqué. For this reason, a few days ago, the Colombian singer attended the final of a baseball tournament where she played one of the two minors.

At one point, little Milan was sad to say goodbye to his friends from the team for his next trip to live in the US, so the Colombian approached to hug him and comfort him.

Shakira was caught crying in public

A witness reported seeing Shakira accompanied by two friends talking anguished on the phone in English. An hour after her talk, she hung up the phone and began to cry inconsolably: “He was bad and had a bad face,” she revealed on the “Save me” program. The moment happened one day after Piqué attended a Kosmos event with his parents and his girlfriend, Clara Chía.

The source commented that right after she hung up, she started crying. Photo: composition LR/Save me

Shakira was captured accompanied by a young man in Spain

In view of the rumors that Shakira had moved to Miami with her two children, it was learned that this theory was quite far from reality, since the Colombian singer was captured in Cantabria where she spent a short vacation doing her favorite sport: The surf.

As mentioned by the Spanish program “El gordo y la flaca”, the author of “Monotonía” was seen accompanied by a young man and it was even speculated that it could be her new conquest.

Shakira is captured in Spain with a young man. Photo: Twitter

William Mebarak, Shakira’s father, returned to the hospital again

Just two weeks after being discharged, Shakira’s father, William Mebarak, was taken back to the Quirón-Teknon Hospital in Barcelona to undergo some tests.

The media captured the serious and thoughtful Colombian singer as she went to the hospital where her 91-year-old father was.

William Mebarak is hospitalized at the Teknon-Quirón clinic in Barcelona. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Musicians surprise Shakira by singing “I congratulate you” and “Rabiosa”

In one of the outings she had with her heirs, a trio of young people approached the Colombian singer to sing her musical hits “Te felicito” and “Rabiosa”. The video was shared by Shakira herself on her social platforms.

Shakira and her children went to Miami to see their new house

International media revealed that Shakira and their children traveled to Miami at the end of November, because they wanted to see in detail what their new home in the United States looks like. Likewise, little Sasha and Milan were able to visit what will be their next study center.

Although the exact date on which they will move is not yet known, since It is official that the Colombian singer will live in that city with her offspring from 2023.