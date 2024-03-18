The Barranquilla Shakira is close to releasing his next musical success which, without a doubt, will be one of the most listened to in all parts of the world, just as he has done with previous productions.

Next March 22, after a seven-year hiatus in the industry, the Colombian will launch the musical production 'Las mujeres ya no Llorn'. Will you have something against Gerard Piqué?

Social networks have brought down the relationship that Shakira has with her ex. The former central defender ofl Barcelona, but whenever it is heard that the Colombian will release a song, he is present, because there have been several dedications.

This album, as is known, will have 16 songs, some new and others already known and that were recognized because Piqué was in them indirectly.

What is said in the musical world is that Piqué will continue to be the center of some lyrics, of direct messages after the difficult separation that the couple experienced and which was much commented on.

Shakira lives in Miami, United States, with his two sonsSasha and Milan, who also spend some days with their father, according to the agreement they reached.

At the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, Shakira had a security problem. A man harassed her and said that she was his wife, so the authorities took action on the matter.

They suggested to the singer that she try not to reveal the places she frequents on her social networks, as that could be striking for the person who is pursuing her, although the police have already made drastic decisions with him and she cannot approach him.

Likewise, they warned her to redouble her security scheme, which Shakira has done in recent months after the incident with the stalker.

The Time He recently did an interview with the singer and in it he referred to what his two children thought after the allusive lyrics for their father.

“They know that there is only one way to live and that is to accept pain and each of us has different ways of doing it,” he said.

And he added: “When his father and I were going through this separation process, Milan wrote two incredible songs, the kind that make you cry.”

