In Spain the novel of the separation of the soccer player has not finished Gerad Pique with the Colombian singer Shakira and information continues to come out.

After the agreement released by the two in which it was decided that the children, Sasha and Milan, will go to live with their mother in Miami, more details have been known.

‘Sálvame’ is one of the most watched Spanish programs and in it the emotional moment that the Barranquillera would go through has been revealed.

It is assured, according to a source who saw her with some friends in a sector near her house in Barcelona, that Shakira does not have a good time.

The intimacy

“They tell us that you met Shakira last Friday, where did you go?” asked the program journalist. “In plugsin Barcelona, ​​close to where she lives,” the source said.

Warn the person who saw her said that the Colombian was with two friends, that she did not look good and that she was talking on the phone.

“I was with two friends and it was bad. She was wearing a tracksuit, the truth is that she was… she had a bad face and, since she arrived, she was speaking on the phone in English. Of the hour and a half that she will have been, well, an hour talking on the phone, “she said.

And he added: “As soon as he hung up, he started crying. We didn’t want to get closer because she was arguing with her friends. My mother is a super fan, I say: ‘Wow, approaching her to ask for a photo is impossible’. I’m telling you, we’ve seen the whole world that it was her and no one has come close.”

Telecinco also spoke about the subject and broadcast some photographs of the moments that were lived in that sector of Barcelona.

Shakira and her friends in Barcelona. See also F1 | Brawn: "We have to be careful about modifying the Sprint Race" Photo: Taken from Telecinco

“The day before Gerard Piqué’s new project had been presented and it was the first time he went with Clara Chia, already as a couple and with the naturalness of taking him by her side and being with her. Despite the fact that everything is clear to them, heartbreak is experienced as it is lived, “she pointed out.

