A year after the announcement of their separation, Shakira and Piqué are still at the center of the controversy. The singer from Barranquilla and the former Spanish soccer player are experiencing, according to the Catalan newspaper ‘El Nacional’, one of the “most hectic weekends in recent history between them.”

As reported by the European press, this weekend Piqué was scheduled to travel to Miami to pick up his children, Milan and Sasha.

According to what has been said, the minors would spend most of their mid-year vacations with the former player. However, nothing seems certain anymore, because as reported by journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vásquez, Shakira decided to return to Barcelona at the last minutedespite the fact that Piqué already had everything ready to land in the United States.

The trip, expose the popular ‘Mamarazzis’, represents a “new twist in the script in the ex-partner’s negotiations.”

(You can read: Shakira celebrates and launches a new acrostic in Miami; her fans go against Piqué).

Shakira returns to Barcelona: the trip that nobody expected

The singer Shakira and the ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué. Photo: Shakira’s Instagram, Kings League

As reported by the ‘Mamarazzis’, Shakira decided in the last few hours to break the agreement for Piqué to go pick up her children.

According to what they say, the decision was made this Friday and it took Piqué by surprise, who already had tickets and everything ready to travel to Miami.

What seems to be at stake, according to reports in the press, would be the agreement for the custody of minors.

Although it had been said that Piqué would spend all the holidays with his children, now, with Shakira’s trip in the background, it is said that the idea is that the former player does not have that license.

In fact, the journalists maintain, Milan and Sasha will return on June 19 to their mother’s arms.

