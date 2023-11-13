Shakira It’s still a pretty busy year. It seems that, since he ended his long relationship with the father of his children, Gerard Piqué, the singer cannot get out of the eye of the storm. After moving to Miami in search of tranquility with her children Sasha and Milan, the artist must return to Barcelona to prepare for the legal battle for which he could go to prison.

YOU CAN SEE: Why is ‘Shakira Day’ celebrated on September 29 and what is its meaning?

Why might Shakira go to prison?

Shakira this accused of six crimes against the Public Treasury of Spain, following alleged tax fraud by 14.5 million eurosbetween the years 2012 and 2014. This case involves the payment of taxes on income and wealth, which has caused the Barranquilla woman to return to Europe to prepare her legal defense.

Shakira landed in Barcelona last weekend. Photo: diffusion

The trial he faces Shakira this will start November 20 and is expected to end on December 15. Around 200 witnesses, including members of the State Attorney’s Office, witnesses requested by the defense of Shakira and those presented by the Prosecutor’s Office will provide their versions and will participate in the day.

YOU CAN SEE: Shakira: everything we know about the Colombian singer’s alleged pregnancy

Why did Shakira return to Spain?

The trial is not the only reason why Shakira He set foot on Spanish lands. Another important event is celebrated in that country. This is the Latin Grammy, a gala that will take place on November 16 in Seville. The performer has seven nominations.

#Shakira #returned #Spain #DELICATE #reason #send #PRISON #years