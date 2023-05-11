Shakira responds and “strikes down” Piqué: the singer’s last “master move”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Shakira’s Instagram, KingsLeagueInfojobs
Piqué’s ‘dirty play’ in Miami unleashed Shakira’s heavy hand, who does not intend to give up.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Shakira keeps Gerard Piqué’s entourage on alert. This Thursday, around 8 pm, the singer from Barranquilla will launch ‘Acrostic‘, his new song. Apparently, the topic will be dedicated to his children, after all the impact that the separation of the former Spanish soccer player has generated.
While waiting for the official time of the premiere to arrive, Shakira’s reaction is reviewed in the Spanish media, after it was echoed that Piqué would have a striking move to stay with his children longer than stipulated.
The singer’s decision has been so surprising that the Catalan newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’ assures: “Shakira strikes down Gerard Piqué”.
(Read: New taunts for Piqué?: the details of ‘Acrostic’, Shakira’s new ballad)
‘Shakira strikes down Piqué’
As published this Wednesday by ‘Mundo Deportivo’, The singer from Barranquilla has dealt a strong blow to Piqué.
As they say, “Shakira has charged Ferran Vilaseca as administrator of Fire Rabbit SL, the company she has to manage her real estate assets. Now, the one from Barranquilla is the sole administrator”.
Vilaseca, Piqué’s most trusted lawyer, was then fired by the woman from Barranquilla, who apparently does not want her information to reach the ears of her ex-partner.
Here I leave you again but in HD and with better audio. And I repeat, nothing makes us stronger and wiser than pain. @Shakira What a woman and what a kingdom! 🙌🏼👑 pic.twitter.com/OEPtb5rHNF
— A certain Amparo (@LaArrebato) May 8, 2023
Press information indicates that Enrique Pecourt Gozálbez, a lawyer specializing in tax matters, is taking over for Vilaseca.
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Shakira #responds #strikes #Piqué #singers #master #move
Leave a Reply