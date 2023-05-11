Thursday, May 11, 2023
Shakira responds and “strikes down” Piqué: the singer’s last “master move”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Shakira responds and "strikes down" Piqué: the singer's last "master move"


Shakira’s new concernShakira has a new concern, after Piqué and Clara Chía.

Shakira’s Instagram, KingsLeagueInfojobs

Piqué’s ‘dirty play’ in Miami unleashed Shakira’s heavy hand, who does not intend to give up.

Shakira keeps Gerard Piqué’s entourage on alert. This Thursday, around 8 pm, the singer from Barranquilla will launch ‘Acrostic‘, his new song. Apparently, the topic will be dedicated to his children, after all the impact that the separation of the former Spanish soccer player has generated.

While waiting for the official time of the premiere to arrive, Shakira’s reaction is reviewed in the Spanish media, after it was echoed that Piqué would have a striking move to stay with his children longer than stipulated.

The singer’s decision has been so surprising that the Catalan newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’ assures: “Shakira strikes down Gerard Piqué”.

‘Shakira strikes down Piqué’

Shakira, Clara Chia and Piqué.

Photo:

AFP, Gerard Pique’s Instagram

As published this Wednesday by ‘Mundo Deportivo’, The singer from Barranquilla has dealt a strong blow to Piqué.

As they say, “Shakira has charged Ferran Vilaseca as administrator of Fire Rabbit SL, the company she has to manage her real estate assets. Now, the one from Barranquilla is the sole administrator”.

Vilaseca, Piqué’s most trusted lawyer, was then fired by the woman from Barranquilla, who apparently does not want her information to reach the ears of her ex-partner.

Press information indicates that Enrique Pecourt Gozálbez, a lawyer specializing in tax matters, is taking over for Vilaseca.

More news

SPORTS

