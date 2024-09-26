Shakira releases “Soltera”, a female anthem with an Afrobeat rhythm (after the success of Punterìa)

Soltera is officially out, Shakira’s new song revealed (on radio from October 4th): it’s a female anthem with a contagious Afrobeat rhythm, already very hot online after the shooting of the video (coming out soon) filmed at the LIV in Miami with the participation of Winnie Harlow, Anitta, Danna and Lele Pons.

The Colombian star – who has sold 95 million records worldwide and is in the top 5 of the most viewed female artists on YouTube all time – and winner of three Grammys and twelve Latin Grammys presents this song after the great success of single “Punterìa”which reached number 1 on Italian radio airplay. Not forgetting the 3 Latin GRAMMY nominations which Shakira received last week in the categories “Album of the Year” for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, “Song of the Year” for “Entre Paréntesis,” and “Best Latin Electronic Music Performance” for “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 (Tiësto Remix).”

Shakira prepares tour (sold out)

Not just Soltera. Shakira prepares for her sold out tour “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” that will take her to North America and Canada and has been organized by Live Nation. The first leg of the tour will start on November 2nd in Palm Desert, California and will then touch Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, Brooklyn, Chicago and many other cities. Known for her great energy and sensuality on stage, Shakira will tour with songs from her latest album and hits from her extraordinary repertoire.

Shakira and the 7x platinum album

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira’s latest album is already a success: debuted at #1 on the Billboard Latin Album and Latin Pop Album charts and was certified 7x platinum within 24 hours of its release, with over 10 billion total audio and video streams, making it the most-streamed album of the year.

(photo Nicolas Gerardin)

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is a shining example of Shakira’s resilience and strength, as well as the power of music to transform even the most difficult experiences into precious moments.