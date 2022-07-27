RC Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 11:36



The Colombian artist Shakira has rejected the proposal of the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office to avoid going to trial for four crimes of tax fraud that occurred between 2012 and 2014, which could lead to high prison sentences. Treasury alleges that the singer defrauded about 14.5 million euros in that period, while Shakira’s legal team reiterates her innocence.

Gerard Piqué’s former partner claims to have paid a total of 17.2 million euros to the Tax Agency, and denounces that the public ministry has used inappropriate methods to pressure the singer. “It is a total violation of her rights, since she has always shown impeccable conduct, as a person and taxpayer, and a full willingness to solve,” she defends in a statement from Shakira’s environment. Said message ends by saying that the artist from Barranquilla will leave the matter in the hands of the law, with the tranquility and confidence that justice “will prove her right.”