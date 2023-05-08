A little over a month after settling in the city of Miami with her children, Shakira (Barranquilla, Colombia, 46 years old) has appeared publicly in the Florida city where she now lives to attend the first edition of the Premios Mujeres in Latin Music, from the prestigious music magazine Billboard, to receive the recognition of woman of the year. It is not for less. If in 2022 the singer and soccer player Gerard Piqué announced their separation after 12 years together and two children together, 2023 could be defined as the year of Shakira’s comeback, after, in her own words, “a year difficult to forget ”. The Colombian artist made her debut in January in style with the launch of the Session 53 together with the producer Bizarrap, which has become an instant success —on YouTube alone, he has accumulated more than 535 million reproductions—. A success not so much for the musical know-how of the Argentine as for the incisive lyrics in which the singer attacked her ex. beyond the indisputable hit, and other collaborations with artists like Karol G, Shakira was also recently honored at the Grammy Museum in the heart of Los Angeles, which has organized an exhibition that traces her professional career, which began to take on an international dimension in the mid-1990s. And, now, she has been distinguished as woman of the year. And we are only in May.

The awards gala bill board took place on Sunday at the Wasco Center in Miami, where the singer was accompanied by part of her family. Of course, she preferred not to go through the red carpet or attend to the media. Other award-winning Latin artists did that night, such as the Argentine singer Emilia, the Venezuelan Evaluna Montaner or Thalía. Once at the gala, the singer Maluma, with whom Shakira collaborated on the song Blackmail and with whom he maintains a friendship, was in charge of giving him the award for his impact on Latin music.

In her emotional thank you speech, the artist confessed: “Music was the one that brought me back when I felt most lost.” She also did not miss the opportunity to throw another dart at her ex-partner: “There comes a time in the life of every woman in which one no longer depends on someone to love or accept herself as she is,” said the Colombian, “the search for the other is replaced by the search for oneself, when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic.

The one from Barranquilla also wanted to take advantage of her moment to take stock of these last and hectic months in her personal and professional life, when the news of her separation with the former Barça player is about to turn one year old: “It is a year in which I have realized that women are much stronger than we think. We are braver than we think we are. I think we are also more independent than we were taught to be. What woman has not happened to seek the attention, affection or approval of the other and she has forgotten herself. She has happened to me ”, she added sincerely, clad in a very tight black strapless dress, with a detail of transparencies on the skirt and finished off with a body strap.

The singers Shakira and Thalía shared laughter and confidences during the ceremony organized by the prestigious musical magazine ‘Billboard’, thus clearing up the rumors about their supposed enmity. Natalia Aguilera (Billboard/Getty)

The list of honorees also included singer-songwriter Ana Gabriel, with the living legend award; Emilia, as an artist on the rise; Evaluna, with the tradition and future award; Goyo, who received the change agent award, and Thalía, who has received the global power award. “At Billboard Latin we have spent years supporting and opening spaces for female talent. This event is an important step in this goal,” said Leila Cobo, vice president of Billboard Latin and the architect of the gala, in statements to the EFE news agency. The Latin Women in Music event is an expansion of the Mujeres en la música franchise, from bill board.

During the ceremony, Shakira and Thalía shared moments of laughter and confidences, a scene that served to settle the controversy over a supposed enmity between them. The story of their supposed friction stems from a series of rumors that were replicated in different media, where it was stated that Thalía would have described Shakira as a “pathetic and dramatic” woman through a direct on her social networks after release your song Monotony, in which he spoke of the end of his relationship with Piqué. The public relations agency of the protagonist of Maria, the one from the neighborhood, He denied this information through a statement: “We confirm that our client has not broadcast live on the platform since February 22, much less has he made negative statements to the Colombian interpreter, with whom he has been friends for years.” .