The singer from Barranquilla Shakira He released his new song last week, ‘The boss’, and once again caused a sensation among his fans and the media. It has also raised controversy for its lyrics.

In the song ‘El Jefe’, Shakira throws strong barbs, including a particular one against her ex-father-in-law, Gerard Piqué’s father: “But there is still my ex-father-in-law who does not set foot in a grave”, a phrase that has generated controversy.

In addition, one or another reference apparently to his past was included in the song after the media separation of footballer Gerard Piqué and his new life in Miami, United States, with his children. Sasha and Milan.



Lili Melgar grabbed attention for the release of ‘The Boss’. The woman of Bolivian origin made a cameo in the official video, since the Colombian dedicated the track to her.

It has been stated that Melgar would have been fired after learning some information that led to the separation between Shakira and Piqué.

Melgar became the star of the song that, with northern sounds and high-caliber words, It focuses on labor exploitation, inequalities and the migration of Latin Americans.

New testimony

Shakira never imagined the success that her song with Bizarrap would have. Photo: Instagram: @shakira / @3gerardpique

However, there are those who do not have a good work memory of the Colombian singer. She is about a woman, Cristina Cardenaswho worked for four years as a figuration coordinator in the filming of the artist’s advertisements in Spain and who now comes to light with attacks on the Barranquilla and in defense of Piqué.

“The deal was disastrous,” he says. And she has assured that the singer is “stingy” and that, in addition, she behaves in a “despotic” manner with the people around her.

“In everything that concerns advertising I have worked with her (…) It has no words because when you put in a contract that the extras when you pass by have to get up and face the wall. There is no more words”.

Cristina has assured that the star is someone haughty and “not professional.” “When you say that no one should approach you, that they should not look you in the eyes. When you take a girl out of the set who stands out more than you and you despise her, you humiliate her and you point your finger at her… There you give yourself away and show that you are not a good professional,” she added.



Then he delves into his attacks and says that he considers Shakira “a woman with many phobias, many insecurities. In reality, you don’t know what that family has experienced, what Gerard has suffered, you don’t know”.

“Regarding the fact that he gave a million dollars to Lili… She can’t believe it, not even tired of Asturian fabada. Shakira is the stingiest woman you have ever met”he points out.

Piqué has remained silent for now but is expected to vent in an interview he is about to offer.

This Tuesday, Shakira received Latin Grammy nominations in the Song of the Year category for “Acróstico” “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” and “TQG” in the Record of the Year category and Best Pop Song for ” Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″, as well as in the Best Urban Fusion/Performance category for “TQG”, making her one of the most nominated artists this year.

Earlier this month, Shakira received the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. In honor of her award, Shakira gave a stunning performance of her biggest hits.

Additionally, Wyclef Jean presented her with the prestigious Vanguard Award in recognition of her global impact on music, followed by an emotional acceptance speech from Shakira.

Shakira’s performance became the most-viewed YouTube video of the VMAs and is the most shared video on the MTV channel in over a year, reaffirming her place in pop culture as a performance icon and stunning artist. visual.

