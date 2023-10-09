The singer from Barranquilla A few weeks ago Shakira premiered her new song, ‘El Jefe’, and once again caused a sensation among his fans and the media. It has also raised controversy for its lyrics.

In the song ‘The Boss’, Shakira throws strong darts, including a particular one against her ex-father-in-law, Gerard Piqué’s father: “But there is still my ex-father-in-law who does not set foot in the grave”, a phrase that has generated controversy.

In addition, one or another reference apparently to his past was included in the song after the media separation of footballer Gerard Piqué and his new life in Miami, United States, with his children Sasha and Milan.

The actress traveled to Barcelona to interview Shakira.

Fierce accusation against Shakira

However, accusations from some of Shakira’s former employees returned, who revealed unpublished details of the relationship with the Barranquilla woman and several demands she made together with her family.

This weekend, the testimony of one of the drivers who worked with the Colombian singer was known, who spoke to the media Socialite and explained some unusual requests that there was when working with her.

The driver, who decided not to reveal his identity, revealed that tWorking with Shakira ‘was difficult’ because she had strong demands like not looking her in the eyes or not talking to her.

Shakira, at Billboard Latin Music Week, in October 2023. Photo: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich. EPA. EFE

It was one of the most disappointing times of my life.

“I confirm that the experience with Shakira and her brother Tonino for 10 days in Madrid was one of the most disappointing of my life,” said the worker.

Furthermore, the man revealed on María Patiño’s program that some requests could be ‘dangerous’ when developing his duties as driver of the Barranquilla and his children.

“Turn the center mirror of the vehicle down, because according to them, you might be tempted to look at her“, he claimed.

On the other hand, his testimony did not leave Shakira’s brother, Tonino, in a good light, since the driver expressed that ‘he is a bad boss’ and has some behaviors that the Colombian artist endorses and does not correct.

Tonino Mebarak has become the singer’s right-hand man. See also Xavi calls Morata to sign him in January Photo: Instagram: @shakira

“Tonino sits in the passenger seat and he yells at you continuouslyand. She plays that she is oblivious to the situation, when Shakira is fully aware, and benevolently witnesses each of the negligent situations,” she explained.

And I add: “Blame drivers and employees of any kind for leaks, when he was the one who was totally in cahoots with the paparazzi. Clearly, he gave them instructions over the phone, for example: ‘Shaki doesn’t come out anymore.'”

The driver, who decided to publicly attack Shakira with his words, pointed out the interpreter of ‘El Jefe’ as stingy: “They don’t tip. They ask you for orders, that you carry them out of your pocket and then you see yourself practically begging them to give you back the amount that you have advanced from your pocket for his whims”.

The singer was awarded the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the Vmas.

Jordi denies the attacks

Since the separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira was announced, the paparazzi and reporter Jordi Martín became a public figure and one of the references to obtain information about the former couple. Likewise, his work has been recognized for the exposure of Clara Chía as the former soccer player’s new girlfriend.

The paparazzi stated that he has versions that reflect a very different reality from the attacks recently made on Shakira his former collaborators.

“I have people from Shakira’s team who inform me and I cannot give away and I can tell you that those workers have never spoken badly about her in 13 years. She but how generous she is,” she said.

who lived in Spain. The Colombian singer Shakira, after her stormy separation with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué, finally left Barcelona to settle in the city of Miami. Photo: Instagram @Shakira/@jordimartinpaparazzi

In addition, Martin said that Piqué’s father, Joan Piqué, is the one behind Shakira’s financial management and that he advised her poorly.

“Piqué’s father is the one who kept the accounts for the entire business conglomerate. He is the one who advised Shakira badly. Shakira is paying too much of a toll today because of her father-in-law. I guess Shakira can’t talk about her because she is two months away from a trial where she is asked for 8 years in prison and her advisors will have told her.

