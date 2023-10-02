Shakira has been in the spotlight for a few days now, thanks to its global launch with Fuerza Regida. The single ‘El Jefe’ tells the story of employers’ mistreatment of their workers and is dedicated to Lili Melgar, the nanny who was fired by Gerard Piqué and did not receive her compensation.

It may be of interest to you: Video: this was the impressive accident suffered by a Colombian soccer goalkeeper

The Colombian singer relaunched her musical career, after ending a 12-year relationship with Gerard Piqué, who allegedly cheated on her with Clara Chía while she was doing her tours and concerts.

Sasha surprise

After the turbulent separation with the former soccer player, the Colombian singer decided to leave Barcelona behind to live in Miami. There, she has had a radical change in her personal and artistic life, where He most enjoys the company of his children Milan and Sasha.

According to the Barranquilla woman’s words, her two children with Piqué were the most benefited from the change in life they had in recent months, since the United States offers them better quality.

Read here: AI shows what Gerard Piqué would look like begging Shakira after leaving Clara Chía

In Miami, Milan and Sasha are ‘normal children’, and are not as harassed by the press as was the case in Spain, where ‘they had the paparazzi at the door of the house’ day and night.

Shakira with her children, Milan and Sasha. Photo: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In addition, the Colombian singer’s children have been able to enjoy her personal tastes. Milan has attended several sporting events in the United States and Colombia, showing her passion for sports, a quality inherited from Gerard Piqué.

We tell you: Shakira and Piqué: pending matter to finalize divorce costs 15 million euros

For her part, Sasha has shown her artistic talent, like her mother, and is the protagonist of several striking drawings that have surprised Shakira, the last one ‘has left her speechless’.

This Sunday, a drawing of the Barranquilla woman was made known by her youngest son. Sasha was inspired by the anime to depict Shakira, who shared the image on Instagram.

Sasha used some of her Japanese drawing techniques to capture a striking image, where Shakira is seen in her red cowboy outfit, a hat and on a horse similar to the one in the video for the song ‘El Jefe’.

It is not the first time that the 9-year-old has shown his artistic gifts. A few months ago, Gerard Piqué’s son He designed the cover of the single ‘Monotonía’ at home by a Colombian artist, where you can see a heart pierced by a dagger.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO