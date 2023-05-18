Shakira and Piqué do not stop appearing in controversies. These days, during the ‘boom’ of the release of ‘Acrostico’, Shakira’s latest song, the ex-soccer player and the artist have appeared in different media outlets due to the inclusion of Sasha and Milan, their two sons, in the video clip of the musical success.

As reported by the journalist Lorena Vásquez, recognized for her information on the ex-partnerPiqué did not know that the two minors were going to appear on the recording. And much less knew they would sing.

In this regard, many portals have asserted that Piqué would file a lawsuit. However, his lawyer, Ramón Tamborero, said that the former player has not yet expressed that intention.

What has been highlighted is that Piqué’s circle is upset. This was revealed by ‘Vantitatis’, from the newspaper ‘El Confidencial’.

(Keep reading: Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to the video of Shakira’s children, which surprised Piqué).

Shakira and Piqué, in controversy: “The children would have suffered twice as much”

Shakira, Clara Chia and Piqué. Photo: AFP, Gerard Pique’s Instagram

As published by the entertainment wing of ‘El Confidencial’, the decision that Shakira made with the minors is very striking, after having issued a statement in which she requested privacy for them.

In fact, remember the post, Shakira would have been upset when Milan and Sasha appeared on a King’s League live broadcastthe project in which Piqué has been involved in recent months.

“The singer -read the statement- in no case did she give her prior consent or was she consulted regarding her son’s participation in the broadcast of a sports project,” recalls ‘Vantitatis’.

And now, when it was she who appeared in public with the minors, Piqué’s family is the one who would be upset.

“This exhibition is capital”people from Piqué’s environment told ‘Vanitatis’, according to what is read in the related note.

In fact, those close to the former player speak of the supposed suffering of minors, and of how Piqué has chosen to remain silent.

“If he had gone to war, as she has, the children would have suffered twice as much.”they said.

(Furthermore: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, ‘raised’ by Mercedes: the video that becomes a trend).

So far, Piqué has not officially commented on the appearance of his children in the video for ‘Acrostic’.

More news

SPORTS