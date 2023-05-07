Shakira and Gerard Pique They announced their separation in June 2022, almost a year ago, but the news about their lives is released every day.

The Colombian is in Mommy, United States, with their children, Milan and Sasha, who have shared with their father for a few days.

Headache

Piqué is already in Spain in charge of his businesses, of the kings league that keeps him busy, but he always has his children on his mind, with whom he wants to spend more time.

The Barranquilla woman continues her journey in the US. She is already preparing her next hits and is aware of what happens with her two children, whom she currently has.

However, a piece of news has come out that worries her and is even sad, since it is rumored that Milan and Sasha will go to Barcelona at the end of May to spend a long time with his dad.

the deal

According to the Spanish journalist Lorena Vázquez, the children will finish their classes for those days and travel to Europe. But the issue does not end there.

“The children will travel to Barcelona at the end of May and will not return to Miami, in principle, until September,” he revealed.

And he added: “They would not return to Miami during the summer unless on the days that the mother has custody, the mother decides that the children return.” The custody agreement reached by Piqué and Shakira comes to mind , in which it was said that the former soccer player has the right to see the minors 10 days a month in Miami and that the boys travel with him to Barcelona to spend vacations.

“At the end of May, Gerard Piqué will go to look for his children in Miami, he will bring them to Barcelona and there will be no new trip for Gerard Piqué to Miami until September,” said the journalist.

“The summer holidays were going to be divided 70 percent for Gerard Piqué and 30 percent for Shakira,” explained Lorena Vázquez.

