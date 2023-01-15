Shakira became the most searched person in the last week on Google by account of “BZRP Music Session #53“, a song full of poisoned darts directed at his ex-partner, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and his current girlfriend, Clara Chia, but this Sunday he presented news.

In “BZRP Music Session #53“, the 45-year-old artist launches phrases directed at her ex-partner such as “so much that you gave yourself the champion and when I needed you you gave your worst version” or “I understood that it is not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I salted you”.

The Colombian goes even further and leaves no doubt about her intentions when she says “this is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, swallow and chew” or “women don’t cry anymore, women bill”.

On the other hand, the Google search engine report indicates that in the last seven days the question with the greatest search interest in Colombia is “What is the name of Piqué’s girlfriend.”

The Shakira theme was also related to brands such as Twingo, whose searches increased 250%, while Casio had an increase of 110%. Those brands are mentioned in the lyrics of Shakira’s song in which she says “you traded a Ferrari for a Twingo” and “you traded a Rolex for a Casio”.

This Sunday, two videos were released with which the Barranquillera reappeared in public.

One of these is at home, with some friends, in which he returns to the charge against the former soccer player.

“What would be of us without the friends who dry our tears and also celebrate the good times?” she said on twitter.

The #PlandeTarde program from @La1_tve, got a video in which the singer goes out on the balcony of her house to greet the fans who cheered her on.

