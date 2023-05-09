Shakira reacts to the latest “provocation” of Clara Chía and Piqué

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have not been able to stop making headlines in the tabloids around the world. The Colombian singer and the former Spanish soccer player appear every day in the entertainment media due to the striking details that have surrounded their separation, announced 10 months ago.

The great controversy that shook them in recent days had to do with some photographs of the young Clara Chía Martí, Piqué’s new girlfriend, on the supposed terrace of Shakira’s old mansion in Barcelona.

The images, revealed on social networks, led Martí to choose to close his Instagram account. And after that decision, the turn to react was for Shakira.

Shakira reacts to photos of Clara Chía in her old house

Piqué, Clara Chia and Shakira. Photo: YouTube Screenshots

According to the ‘OKDiario’ portal, the news of the photos of Clara Chía reached Shakira’s ears. And, holds the middle, Shakira “is increasingly outraged.”

Apparently, the woman from Barranquilla would have been very upset to see the images, since it was one of her favorite places in the mansion.

“The singer did not want to stay in Spain, but He does not understand that Piqué allows Clara to use the house as she pleases” (sic), publishes ‘OKDiario’.

Dazzled and amazed by these photos. Without the focus of the paparazzi and in his most intimate intimacy. The most beautiful Clara ever seen, without a doubt 😍💕 pic.twitter.com/kCij2vpteP — ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) May 3, 2023

This fact is profiled in the media as the “last provocation” of Clara Chía. Hence, Shakira’s supposed reaction has had so much echo.

