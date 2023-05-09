Tuesday, May 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shakira reacts to the latest “provocation” of Clara Chía and Piqué

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Shakira reacts to the latest “provocation” of Clara Chía and Piqué


close

Shakira, Clara Chía and Piqué

Shakira, Clara Chía and Piqué.

Photo:

AFP, Gerard Pique’s Instagram

Shakira, Clara Chia and Piqué.

The woman from Barranquilla found out that her ex’s girlfriend takes pictures in her old house.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have not been able to stop making headlines in the tabloids around the world. The Colombian singer and the former Spanish soccer player appear every day in the entertainment media due to the striking details that have surrounded their separation, announced 10 months ago.

(The latest: Shakira and Piqué would get back together: this is the meaning requested by their children).

See also  America vs. Medellín: duel of reds without margin of error in the home runs

The great controversy that shook them in recent days had to do with some photographs of the young Clara Chía Martí, Piqué’s new girlfriend, on the supposed terrace of Shakira’s old mansion in Barcelona.

The images, revealed on social networks, led Martí to choose to close his Instagram account. And after that decision, the turn to react was for Shakira.

Shakira reacts to photos of Clara Chía in her old house

Piqué, Clara Chia and Shakira.

Photo:

YouTube Screenshots

According to the ‘OKDiario’ portal, the news of the photos of Clara Chía reached Shakira’s ears. And, holds the middle, Shakira “is increasingly outraged.”

Apparently, the woman from Barranquilla would have been very upset to see the images, since it was one of her favorite places in the mansion.

“The singer did not want to stay in Spain, but He does not understand that Piqué allows Clara to use the house as she pleases” (sic), publishes ‘OKDiario’.

(Also: Melissa Martínez reveals which soccer players have left her cold: “They were good”).

This fact is profiled in the media as the “last provocation” of Clara Chía. Hence, Shakira’s supposed reaction has had so much echo.

See also  MotoGP | KTM: is a Venturi channel simulated under the fairing?

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Shakira #reacts #latest #provocation #Clara #Chía #Piqué

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Social media | Linkedin closes its service in China

Social media | Linkedin closes its service in China

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result