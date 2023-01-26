Gerard Piqué He took another step in his new life by publishing this Wednesday his first photograph with his current partner, the young Catalan Clara Chía Martí.

The former Barcelona soccer player, afflicted by the pressure of the tabloids since he announced his separation from the Barranquilla singer Shakira, more than six months ago, seems not to be clouded by the judgments of the ‘paparazzi’.

In fact, her first image on Instagram has caused such a stir that comments on the snapshot number in the thousands in a matter of hours.

And in the midst of the reactions, he stands outShakira’s first reaction after the publication. In the opinion of media such as ‘El Nacional’, from Catalonia, supported by the fact that the ‘ex’ still follow each other on networks.

Shakira reacts

Just a few hours after the photo of Piqué and Clara Chía in the official account of the men’s world champion in 2010 with Spain, Shakira reappeared with an unusual photo in her Instagram stories.

Shakira and breakfast for her children.

The woman from Barranquilla, who, compared to other artists, shares little about her day-to-day life on the networks, published a photograph of the breakfast that she prepared for her two children, Milan and Sasha, this Thursday.

“Mom’s pancakes”, commented the artist in a story in which a Micky Mouse-shaped pancake is seen.

Then, in another related photo, featuring a chewed up tortilla, Shakira added: “Okay, this one was inedible, but luckily my children are patient with me in the morning”.

This reaction, points out ‘El Nacional’, is accurate, since the newspaper indicates that the answer is “You have Clara and I have the children. Custody will be entirely yours when they leave for the US, sooner rather than later, and the diva Shakira, the Colombian billionaire, the most listened to in the world… they makes breakfast”.

