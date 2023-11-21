To avoid the oral trial at the Provincial Court of Barcelona, ​​Shakira arrived at the Palace of Justice with an agreement already signed and accepted the accusations of fraud of 14.5 million euros to the Treasury between 2012 and 2014.

The music star arrived with sunglasses, dressed in pink and greeted the fans who were waiting for her. “Here we go,” she replied to the press. At the headquarters she responded “yes” and “thank you,” at the same time that her legal team sent a statement in which the artist pointed out the need to avoid exposure.

“I have always strived to do the right thing. Unfortunately, and despite these efforts, the tax authorities initiated a case against me as they have done against many athletes and other high-profile people, draining energy, time and peace of mind for years,” the Colombian questioned and mentioned cases that they could “fight until the end”, like the former soccer player Xabi Alonso. “Winning is getting my time back.”

Accused She appeared at the Palace of Justice.

In this way, and coinciding with his speech at the last awards Grammy, the singer explains that she wants to close a cycle in Spain. “I felt ready to face trial and defend my innocence. My lawyers were convinced that we had a winning trial. But I had two options: continue fighting until the end, mortgaging my peace of mind and that of my children, stop making songs, albums and tours, without being able to enjoy my career and the things I like, or make an agreement, close and leave this behind. chapter of my life looking forward. I have to choose my battles and the most important one “Now it is doing everything so that my children live a full life and focusing on what is really important: watching them grow and spending time with them, without subjecting them to the anguish of seeing their mother in a criminal trial.”

Although he did not acknowledge his guilt in the statement, he accepted a sentence of three years in prison, and to avoid going to prison he paid an additional 432,000 euros to the fine of 7.3 million euros. The prosecution He asked for eight years and two months in prison and a fine of 23.5 million.