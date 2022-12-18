Shakira He left a forceful message to establish a position on the death sentence for the Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani, sentenced for protesting against the regime in his country. The singer expressed her discomfort on social networks for the decision made towards the World Cup player, who played matches at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

On Twitter, he shared two texts that received thousands of comments. “Today, in the final of the World Cup, only I hope the players on the field and the whole world remember that there is a man and soccer partner on death row just for speaking out in favor of women’s rights,” she wrote.

Shakira against the Iranian regime. Photo: Capture/Twitter

I hope there are more than a minute of silence in our hearts to remember what is important, and more than one united voice shouting for what is fair,” he added in another “tweet.”

Shakira’s message. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Shakira spoke days before

Days before, the interpreter had already ruled on the sanction. “The World Cup and Christmas cannot be more important than human life, women’s rights and those voices that others forcefully want to silence,” she wrote.

“Let’s talk about what’s really important or let’s shout together while we have a voice ”, he added.

Shakira did not go to the closing ceremony of Qatar 2022

Shakira did not appear at the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Great expectations were generated regarding her presence in the final of the World Cup event, however, she was conspicuous by her absence.

In said show, Ozuna and Arab artists sang the songs of this edition. The Latin interpreter raised the almost 80,000 attendees at the Lusail stadium from their seats with his music.

Ozuna in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo: capture of Latina

Shakira does not miss the incidents of Qatar 2022

Although she was not present at the Qatar 2022 ceremonies, Shakira was aware of everything that was happening at the World Cup. For this reason, she left a message regarding the Moroccan team’s qualification to the semifinals.

“This time for Africa!!”, celebrated in this way the interpreter of “Waka Waka” on Twitter.