After a recording silence that lasted seven years, Shakira once again captures the attention of the musical world with the release of her new albumwhich includes the single 'In brackets'with him Border Group. This return not only marks a new stage in the career of the Colombian artist, but also stands out for the fusion of genres and her collaboration with one of the most representative groups of regional Mexico. The video clip of the song, recently released, is already generating a stir and speculation among his followers. and the specialized press.

The collaboration between Shakira and Frontera Group It is a meeting between two icons of Latin music and a tribute to the regional Mexican genre that the singer so admires. Published on all digital platforms, the single 'Entre parentheses' is emerging as one of the most resounding hits of the year, thanks to its emotionally charged lyrics and the musical chemistry between the artists involved. The expectation created around the topic was reflected in the quick response of the fans, who did not hesitate to express their enthusiasm and support for this new project.

Shakira released song 'Entre parentheses'

The video clip of 'In brackets' has received numerous praise for its artistic quality and for capturing the essence of the collaboration between Shakira and Border Group. Through her social networks, the singer shared behind-the-scenes moments and expressed her gratitude and excitement for this project, describing it as her “small tribute to the regional Mexican genre.” The warmth and chemistry between the artists is palpable.

Is the song a waste?

Although the launch of 'In brackets' has sparked rumors about whether the lyrics contain hidden messages or 'trails' towards someone in particular, both Shakira and Grupo Frontera have focused the conversation on music and in the creative process behind the song. The introspective and emotional lyrics explore themes of heartbreak and personal reflection, moving away from controversy to focus on the universal experiences of love and loss.

What is the song 'Entre parentheses' about?

The letter of 'In brackets' talks about heartbreak and the feeling of distance in a relationship that no longer works. Through his verses, Shakira and Border Group they narrate the story of a love that fades, where kisses lose their flavor, promises are broken and only the memory of what was remains. This powerful narrative is complemented by the music, which mixes Shakira's pop with the traditional sounds of regional Mexico.

What songs does Shakira have on her new album?

He Shakira's new albumtitled with the same name as the collaboration 'BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53', features 16 tracks that explore a variety of genres and collaborations. Includes 'Congratulations', along with Rauw Alejandro. This album promises to be one of the most varied and rich of her career, reflecting Shakira's personal and artistic evolution through each of her songs.

Lyrics of 'Entre parentheses'

Tell me what happened to you, why do you feel cold?

Your kisses no longer taste what they tasted like

You still sleep in my bed, but it feels empty

Tell me what happened to you, you are no longer the same as before

It seems that this is not important to you

There are things in life so obvious that it doesn't even need to be said.

It's noticeable when you want it, but when you don't, it's more noticeable.

Before you came without calling, now without warning you leave

It's noticeable when you want it, but when you don't, it's more noticeable.

You no longer need to pretend, yes

You put the end in parentheses

This doesn't matter anymore

This doesn't matter anymore

This gave no more

You put the end in parentheses

Your mouth denies me what your eyes say

Your hands don't get warm when you touch my skin

That way of kissing doesn't taste like anything

It's me who hugs you, but you're thinking about him

And you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh, you already gave it up for lost

Just be honest, I ask you

I prefer the truth to living with your shared lips

It's hurting me and you don't know how much

Because of you the room froze

Every word hurts me, I don't think I'll recover

It's noticeable when you want it, but when you don't, it's more noticeable.

Before you came without calling, now without warning you leave

It's noticeable when you want it, but when you don't, it's more noticeable.

You no longer need to pretend, yes

You put the end in parentheses

This doesn't matter anymore

This doesn't matter anymore

This gave no more

You put the end in parentheses

