This October 19 Shakira Y Ozuna premiered “Monotony”, a single that would be the continuation of “I congratulate you“, also composed by the Colombian interpreter. It is the first composition made after the sentimental break with Gerard Piqué.
As soon as it was published, users on social networks spoke out in favor of the Colombian artist and businesswoman. Through the heartfelt lyrics, several expressed the joint pain they suffered.
The song was published on YouTube and quickly received a good reception from his followers. The lyrics of the song would talk about the relationship and breakup with Piqué.
“Monotony” lyrics
It wasn’t your fault or mine
It was the monotony’s fault
I never said anything but it hurt me
I knew this would happen
Yours and doing the same
Always looking for prominence
You forgot what one day we were
And the worst thing is that
It wasn’t your fault or mine
It was the monotony’s fault
I never said anything but it hurt me
I knew this would happen
Suddenly you were no longer the same
you left me because of your narcissism
You forgot what one day we were
ehh, ehh, ehh
Your distant with your attitude
And that filled me with anxiety
You didn’t give even half
But I do know that I gave more than you
I was running for someone
That I wasn’t even walking for me
This love has not died, but it is delirious
From what there was, there is no more
I’m telling you honestly, you’re cold like Christmas
It’s better that this is over now
Do not repeat the movie to me again that I already saw it
Baby, I love you, but I love myself more
It is a necessary goodbye what one day was incredible
became routine
Your lips don’t taste like anything to me
Now all is the opposite
And the worst thing is that
It wasn’t your fault or mine
It was the monotony’s fault
I never said anything but it hurt me
I knew this would happen
You in your thing and doing the same
Always looking for prominence
And you forgot what one day we were
Hey, hey, hey.
Shakira’s “Monotony”: what does it have to do with “I congratulate you”?
The new musical installment of the Colombian, entitled “Monotonía”, would be the continuation of her success “I congratulate you”, composed with Rauw Alejandro. In the latter, she addresses the issue of infidelity and talks about how the affected person is discovered acting as if nothing had happened.
The first reports about his relationship with his now ex-partner Gerard Piqué indicated infidelity, which was later confirmed and would be revealed in the new song that comes to light this Wednesday.
Shakira shot “Monotonia” in the Spanish city where there are more infidelities, according to a reporter
According to the statements made by the journalist Jordi Martin to “Amor y fuego”, the Colombian singer went to Manresa, a city in Spain, to film her video clip for “Monotonía” because this area is considered one of the places where they are committed. more infidelities in the foreign country.
“The video clip is shot in a city 30 km from Barcelona, called Manresa. People wondered why Shakira records in that town. Well, let the whole world know, she recorded there because more infidelities were committed in 2021 ″commented the press man.
