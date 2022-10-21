This October 19 Shakira Y Ozuna premiered “Monotony”, a single that would be the continuation of “I congratulate you“, also composed by the Colombian interpreter. It is the first composition made after the sentimental break with Gerard Piqué.

As soon as it was published, users on social networks spoke out in favor of the Colombian artist and businesswoman. Through the heartfelt lyrics, several expressed the joint pain they suffered.

Memes related to “Monotony”

Shakira: these are the memes left by the premiere of “Monotony”. Photo: Twitter capture.

Listen to “Monotonia” by Shakira

The song was published on YouTube and quickly received a good reception from his followers. The lyrics of the song would talk about the relationship and breakup with Piqué.

“Monotony” lyrics

It wasn’t your fault or mine

It was the monotony’s fault

I never said anything but it hurt me

I knew this would happen

Yours and doing the same

Always looking for prominence

You forgot what one day we were

And the worst thing is that

It wasn’t your fault or mine

It was the monotony’s fault

I never said anything but it hurt me

I knew this would happen

Suddenly you were no longer the same

you left me because of your narcissism

You forgot what one day we were

ehh, ehh, ehh

Your distant with your attitude

And that filled me with anxiety

You didn’t give even half

But I do know that I gave more than you

I was running for someone

That I wasn’t even walking for me

This love has not died, but it is delirious

From what there was, there is no more

I’m telling you honestly, you’re cold like Christmas

It’s better that this is over now

Do not repeat the movie to me again that I already saw it

Baby, I love you, but I love myself more

It is a necessary goodbye what one day was incredible

became routine

Your lips don’t taste like anything to me

Now all is the opposite

And the worst thing is that

It wasn’t your fault or mine

It was the monotony’s fault

I never said anything but it hurt me

I knew this would happen

You in your thing and doing the same

Always looking for prominence

And you forgot what one day we were

Hey, hey, hey.

Shakira’s “Monotony”: what does it have to do with “I congratulate you”?

The new musical installment of the Colombian, entitled “Monotonía”, would be the continuation of her success “I congratulate you”, composed with Rauw Alejandro. In the latter, she addresses the issue of infidelity and talks about how the affected person is discovered acting as if nothing had happened.

“Te congratulations” was released on April 21, 2022 on YouTube. Photo: Composite LR/Shakira/YouTube/The 40s

The first reports about his relationship with his now ex-partner Gerard Piqué indicated infidelity, which was later confirmed and would be revealed in the new song that comes to light this Wednesday.

Shakira shot “Monotonia” in the Spanish city where there are more infidelities, according to a reporter

According to the statements made by the journalist Jordi Martin to “Amor y fuego”, the Colombian singer went to Manresa, a city in Spain, to film her video clip for “Monotonía” because this area is considered one of the places where they are committed. more infidelities in the foreign country.