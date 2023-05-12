Shakira has surprised his fans with the release of “Acrostic”, a song that hides a secret message in the initials of each verse. The Colombian artist, who recently moved to Miami with her family, premiered this Thursday May 11 the new song that is part of his next album. Users turned the name of the single into a trend and left endless interpretations in its lyrics. The Colombian star’s new recording project is expected to be released in the coming months. The theme is available on all streaming platforms.

Who does Shakira dedicate her new song to?

“Acrostic” has been released during the week when many people celebrate Mother’s Day. As you remember, the artist moved to the United States with her children, Sasha and Milan. And precisely, this issue is dedicated to them, which is why the poster shows a bow tie with her pups, thus expressing maternal love.

The title of this song refers to a poetic composition. The word ‘acrostic’ is defined as a constitution of verses whose initial letters form a word. It can be said that it is at the beginning or end of each line.

“Acrostic” lyrics

You taught me that love is not a scam and that when it is real, it does not end

I tried not to see me cry, not to see my fragility,

But things are not always as we dream

Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive

Never doubt that I will be here

Talk to me and I’m going to listen to you… And, even if life treated me like this,

I will be strong just for you

All I want is your happiness

And be with you

Your smile is my weakness

love you

Serves as an anesthetic to pain

makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am

Only one plate broke, not all the crockery,

And, although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek,

Learning to forgive is wise,

That only love comes out of those lips

If things are damaged, they are not thrown away, they are repaired,

problems are faced and faced

You have to laugh at life

Even though the wounds hurt

If he has to give his whole heart,

Even if they hurt you for no reason,

All I want is your happiness

And be with you

A smile from you is my weakness

love you

Serves as an anesthetic to pain

makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am

Serves as an anesthetic to pain

makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am.

Shakira will be away from her children for four months

Shakira is installed with her children Milan and Sasha and Florida, United States. However, she must separate from them at the end of May of this 2023. The reason? The little ones will return to Barcelona to spend around 4 months with their father, the time that summer lasts in that region.

“Gerard Piqué will go to look for his children in Miami, he will bring them to Barcelona and there will be no new trip to Miami until September,” said the “Ahora en soles” program.

Shakira lives away from Piqué. Photo: diffusion

What’s between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton?

The Colombian singer Shakira was seen taking a ride on a yacht with the Formula 1 racer, Lewis Hamilton. The interpreter attended the Miami car competition and showed off with great world figures. Many rumors were generated about the approach of the athlete with the interpreter of “I congratulate you”. According to international media, she traveled on the famous boat with close friends and family. Tonino, brother of the artist, was present.