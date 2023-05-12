Shakira has surprised his fans with the release of “Acrostic”, a song that hides a secret message in the initials of each verse. The Colombian artist, who recently moved to Miami with her family, premiered this Thursday May 11 the new song that is part of his next album. Users turned the name of the single into a trend and left endless interpretations in its lyrics. The Colombian star’s new recording project is expected to be released in the coming months. The theme is available on all streaming platforms.
Who does Shakira dedicate her new song to?
“Acrostic” has been released during the week when many people celebrate Mother’s Day. As you remember, the artist moved to the United States with her children, Sasha and Milan. And precisely, this issue is dedicated to them, which is why the poster shows a bow tie with her pups, thus expressing maternal love.
The title of this song refers to a poetic composition. The word ‘acrostic’ is defined as a constitution of verses whose initial letters form a word. It can be said that it is at the beginning or end of each line.
“Acrostic” lyrics
- You taught me that love is not a scam and that when it is real, it does not end
I tried not to see me cry, not to see my fragility,
But things are not always as we dream
Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive
Never doubt that I will be here
Talk to me and I’m going to listen to you… And, even if life treated me like this,
I will be strong just for you
All I want is your happiness
And be with you
Your smile is my weakness
love you
Serves as an anesthetic to pain
makes me feel better
I’m here for whatever you need
You came to complete what I am
Only one plate broke, not all the crockery,
And, although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek,
Learning to forgive is wise,
That only love comes out of those lips
If things are damaged, they are not thrown away, they are repaired,
problems are faced and faced
You have to laugh at life
Even though the wounds hurt
If he has to give his whole heart,
Even if they hurt you for no reason,
All I want is your happiness
And be with you
A smile from you is my weakness
love you
Serves as an anesthetic to pain
makes me feel better
I’m here for whatever you need
You came to complete what I am
Serves as an anesthetic to pain
makes me feel better
I’m here for whatever you need
You came to complete what I am.
Shakira will be away from her children for four months
Shakira is installed with her children Milan and Sasha and Florida, United States. However, she must separate from them at the end of May of this 2023. The reason? The little ones will return to Barcelona to spend around 4 months with their father, the time that summer lasts in that region.
“Gerard Piqué will go to look for his children in Miami, he will bring them to Barcelona and there will be no new trip to Miami until September,” said the “Ahora en soles” program.
Shakira lives away from Piqué. Photo: diffusion
What’s between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton?
The Colombian singer Shakira was seen taking a ride on a yacht with the Formula 1 racer, Lewis Hamilton. The interpreter attended the Miami car competition and showed off with great world figures. Many rumors were generated about the approach of the athlete with the interpreter of “I congratulate you”. According to international media, she traveled on the famous boat with close friends and family. Tonino, brother of the artist, was present.
All the details about Shakira’s outing with Lewis Hamilton in Miami. Photo: diffusion
