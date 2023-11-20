Shakira pleads plea deal with tax fraud charges: millionaire fine to avoid prison

The Colombian singer Shakira reached a agreement with the Spanish public prosecutor as part of the trial that opened this morning in Barcelona for tax fraud: the singer has practically reached a plea agreement a millionaire fine and in exchange he will avoid the risk of going to prison.



Colombian star Shakira admitted to defrauding the Treasury Spanish for 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014 and negotiated the sentence: after weeks of negotiations, the singer reached an agreement with her accusers which includes a three-year prison sentence and the payment of a fine of 7 million euros. In exchange for accepting the facts, the agreement radically reduces Shakira’s required sentence (which was initially eight years and two months in prison). The agreement also provides for the replacement of the prison sentence with a fine (another 432 thousand euros), so as not to have to end up in prison. The sentence is final, therefore Shakira will not have to undergo any hearing of a trial which, as expected, would have had a strong media impact on her daily life in Barcelona in the years in which she lived with the former Barça defender Gerard Pique.

