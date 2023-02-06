The life of Shakira and Gerard Pique it is more and more news. The official separation was known in June 2022, but it is already February 2023 and the information from the ex-partner is daily bread.

On February 2, the Colombian was expected to launch her new work alongside Carol G.but that was not possible.

And it was that day, because it was the birthday of the Barranquillera and Piqué and it was estimated that the letter would also have darts towards the former Barcelona defender.

There are already three songs to which the Colombian has “poisoned” her lyrics to go against Piqué, who has received it with everything.

‘Monotony’ and ‘Congratulations‘ were the first two and then came the song with Bizarrap, which was a complete success and continues to be one of the most listened to.

Shakira celebrated her 46th birthday with great joy. The videos that showed her fans coming to her house in Barcelona to greet her ratified the wave of popularity that the Colombian singer has had during her artistic career.

However, there is some new information. As the singer lives near Piqué’s parents, they, according to the media, can’t stand her and are on the brink of her madness.

Thanks to the latest production, it is known that they are neighbors in Barcelona, ​​but Montserrat Bernabeu and Joan Piqué They live a nightmare, they say.

The parties that Shakira organizes have them crazy. They are tired of the party and of being the center of attention.

It is assured that Shakira, since the song came out of Bizarre, listens to music at full volume and that Piqué’s parents can’t stand it, as well as the rest of the neighbors.

They go?

In the same way, they are tired of the thousands of followers of the Barranquillera who stand in front of their house to show their support.

Monserrat and Joan, according to the journalist Marc Leirado in ‘Socialite’, They have the idea of ​​leaving the sector, but they have decided to hold on for a bit until the Colombian leaves Barcelona to go live in Miami, United States.

