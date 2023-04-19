The Gerard Piqué’s mother Montserrat Bernabeu, He offered his first interview for the Catalan program “Col·lapse”, presented by Ricard Ustrell and broadcast by the TV3 signal. In it, she talked about his professional career as a specialist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and, likewise, about a bitter episode that his son experienced while playing a soccer game. In relation to his ex-daughter-in-law, Shakira, the parent of the Spanish athlete asked for a favor. Below, in this note all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Shakira: the millionaire figure that the Colombian will have to pay to bring her car collection to Miami

What did Gerard Piqué’s mother request before the interview?

According to various Spanish media, the paternal grandmother of the children of Gerard Piqué and Shakira, Montserrat Bernabeu, he would have asked the host of the Catalan program Ricard Ustrell not to ask him questions about the controversy related to the Colombian singer and her son.

According to the media “La vanguardia”, the Gerard Pique’s mother He was aware that his statements would generate controversy, which is why he previously asked the television program to avoid any questions that could cause him discomfort.

“The doctor did not want to make any kind of comment about the Colombian singer, her son or his new illusion, just as she did not want to talk about her husband or her grandchildren,” He pointed to “The Vanguard.”

According to various media, Gerard Piqué’s mother did not tolerate Shakira and they did not share a good relationship. Photo: Gtres/Europa Press

YOU CAN SEE: Gerard Piqué’s father has an unusual reaction when asked about Shakira

Shakira announced that she was leaving Spain and would move to Miami with her children

A few weeks ago, the interpreter of “Ojos así” shared an emotional post on her Instagram account announcing that she was leaving the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain, to go live with her children in Miami, United States.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we begin a new chapter in the search for your happiness.” wrote the colombian artist on their social networks.

Shakira said goodbye to Barcelona with an emotional publication on social networks. Photo: Capture/Shakira/Instagram

#Shakira #Piqués #mother #interview #grandchildren #left #Spain

The Gerard Piqué’s mother Montserrat Bernabeu, He offered his first interview for the Catalan program “Col·lapse”, presented by Ricard Ustrell and broadcast by the TV3 signal. In it, she talked about his professional career as a specialist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and, likewise, about a bitter episode that his son experienced while playing a soccer game. In relation to his ex-daughter-in-law, Shakira, the parent of the Spanish athlete asked for a favor. Below, in this note all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Shakira: the millionaire figure that the Colombian will have to pay to bring her car collection to Miami

What did Gerard Piqué’s mother request before the interview?

According to various Spanish media, the paternal grandmother of the children of Gerard Piqué and Shakira, Montserrat Bernabeu, he would have asked the host of the Catalan program Ricard Ustrell not to ask him questions about the controversy related to the Colombian singer and her son.

According to the media “La vanguardia”, the Gerard Pique’s mother He was aware that his statements would generate controversy, which is why he previously asked the television program to avoid any questions that could cause him discomfort.

“The doctor did not want to make any kind of comment about the Colombian singer, her son or his new illusion, just as she did not want to talk about her husband or her grandchildren,” He pointed to “The Vanguard.”

According to various media, Gerard Piqué’s mother did not tolerate Shakira and they did not share a good relationship. Photo: Gtres/Europa Press

YOU CAN SEE: Gerard Piqué’s father has an unusual reaction when asked about Shakira

Shakira announced that she was leaving Spain and would move to Miami with her children

A few weeks ago, the interpreter of “Ojos así” shared an emotional post on her Instagram account announcing that she was leaving the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain, to go live with her children in Miami, United States.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we begin a new chapter in the search for your happiness.” wrote the colombian artist on their social networks.

Shakira said goodbye to Barcelona with an emotional publication on social networks. Photo: Capture/Shakira/Instagram

#Shakira #Piqués #mother #interview #grandchildren #left #Spain

The Gerard Piqué’s mother Montserrat Bernabeu, He offered his first interview for the Catalan program “Col·lapse”, presented by Ricard Ustrell and broadcast by the TV3 signal. In it, she talked about his professional career as a specialist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and, likewise, about a bitter episode that his son experienced while playing a soccer game. In relation to his ex-daughter-in-law, Shakira, the parent of the Spanish athlete asked for a favor. Below, in this note all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Shakira: the millionaire figure that the Colombian will have to pay to bring her car collection to Miami

What did Gerard Piqué’s mother request before the interview?

According to various Spanish media, the paternal grandmother of the children of Gerard Piqué and Shakira, Montserrat Bernabeu, he would have asked the host of the Catalan program Ricard Ustrell not to ask him questions about the controversy related to the Colombian singer and her son.

According to the media “La vanguardia”, the Gerard Pique’s mother He was aware that his statements would generate controversy, which is why he previously asked the television program to avoid any questions that could cause him discomfort.

“The doctor did not want to make any kind of comment about the Colombian singer, her son or his new illusion, just as she did not want to talk about her husband or her grandchildren,” He pointed to “The Vanguard.”

According to various media, Gerard Piqué’s mother did not tolerate Shakira and they did not share a good relationship. Photo: Gtres/Europa Press

YOU CAN SEE: Gerard Piqué’s father has an unusual reaction when asked about Shakira

Shakira announced that she was leaving Spain and would move to Miami with her children

A few weeks ago, the interpreter of “Ojos así” shared an emotional post on her Instagram account announcing that she was leaving the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain, to go live with her children in Miami, United States.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we begin a new chapter in the search for your happiness.” wrote the colombian artist on their social networks.

Shakira said goodbye to Barcelona with an emotional publication on social networks. Photo: Capture/Shakira/Instagram

#Shakira #Piqués #mother #interview #grandchildren #left #Spain

The Gerard Piqué’s mother Montserrat Bernabeu, He offered his first interview for the Catalan program “Col·lapse”, presented by Ricard Ustrell and broadcast by the TV3 signal. In it, she talked about his professional career as a specialist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and, likewise, about a bitter episode that his son experienced while playing a soccer game. In relation to his ex-daughter-in-law, Shakira, the parent of the Spanish athlete asked for a favor. Below, in this note all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Shakira: the millionaire figure that the Colombian will have to pay to bring her car collection to Miami

What did Gerard Piqué’s mother request before the interview?

According to various Spanish media, the paternal grandmother of the children of Gerard Piqué and Shakira, Montserrat Bernabeu, he would have asked the host of the Catalan program Ricard Ustrell not to ask him questions about the controversy related to the Colombian singer and her son.

According to the media “La vanguardia”, the Gerard Pique’s mother He was aware that his statements would generate controversy, which is why he previously asked the television program to avoid any questions that could cause him discomfort.

“The doctor did not want to make any kind of comment about the Colombian singer, her son or his new illusion, just as she did not want to talk about her husband or her grandchildren,” He pointed to “The Vanguard.”

According to various media, Gerard Piqué’s mother did not tolerate Shakira and they did not share a good relationship. Photo: Gtres/Europa Press

YOU CAN SEE: Gerard Piqué’s father has an unusual reaction when asked about Shakira

Shakira announced that she was leaving Spain and would move to Miami with her children

A few weeks ago, the interpreter of “Ojos así” shared an emotional post on her Instagram account announcing that she was leaving the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain, to go live with her children in Miami, United States.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we begin a new chapter in the search for your happiness.” wrote the colombian artist on their social networks.

Shakira said goodbye to Barcelona with an emotional publication on social networks. Photo: Capture/Shakira/Instagram

#Shakira #Piqués #mother #interview #grandchildren #left #Spain