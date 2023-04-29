Shakira: Piqué’s first problem explodes to see his children in Miami

Shakira and Gerard Pique they are in Miami, United States, but both in very different roles, although very close.

The former Barcelona player arrived a few days ago to spend time with his children, Sasha and Milan, according to the custody agreement they reached in December 2022.

the deal

Piqué agreed to go to Miami every month to spend a few moments with them, although he did not have a good time on this first trip.

In principle, the agreement was for him to spend 10 days a month with them, but here was the first big problem that arose, because this time his trip to Miami will be shorter than expected.

Photo: Instagram (@3gerardpique) / Twitter (@Ranalorian)

The group of lawyers from Barranquilla got their act together and resolved a problem that was arising with the visiting regime.

This time he will only be able to be with the children for five days and not ten. Piqué will return to Spain on May 1 because he already spent the first days of April with Sasha and Milan, so he fulfilled the days indicated in the monthly agreement.

That was what was known thanks to the journalist Lorena Vázquez, who assured that Piqué stayed in a hotel near the children’s house.

The communicator warned that the ex-soccer player’s idea is to get a house in Miami for when he has to travel every month.

