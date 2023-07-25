Tuesday, July 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shakira: Piqué knows the reason why he could sue Clara Chía

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Shakira: Piqué knows the reason why he could sue Clara Chía

Close


Close

Gerard Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira

Pique, Clara and Shakira.

Photo:

Instagram Gerard Pique, Instagram Shakira

Pique, Clara and Shakira.

The Colombian singer has everything to win.

It’s been more than a year since the Colombian Shakira and Spanish Gerard Piqué They officially announced their separation and the issue and its repercussions are still being discussed.

See also  Casemiro: the clause that would affect his millionaire salary at Manchester United

Many have been the singer’s hit songs in which she throws darts at Piqué, ‘thanks’ to the situations that made her live for 12 years.
(Shakira: Clara Chía counterattacks, in response to her successes with darts against Gerard Piqué) (Lewis Hamilton ‘disappoints’ Shakira: photos on a yacht with a tennis player revolutionize everything)

The nicknames, the cause

In days gone by, it was known that the couple’s children, milan and sashathey called Clara Chia Marti, his father’s girlfriend, ‘my dad’s employee’. Something that no one has confirmed.

Everything indicates that the Spanish woman and her groups of friends have also referred to Shakira in a derogatory way. The reason notices that Clara Chía and her group use nicknames for the Barranquillera.

They know her as ‘witch’, ‘menopausal’ or ‘old’, something that has not done any grace to the Colombian. And there is talk that he has told Piqué.

‘La Razón’ points out that if Clara Chía and her friends insist on calling her that, Shakira “would be forced to take certain measures, such as a possible lawsuit.
(Colombia team receives a strong blow before the debut in the Women’s World Cup) (Jonas Vingegaard: explosive statements, ‘he runs doped’)

See also  General guide to the Copa Libertadores 2023: teams, matches, dates and more

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Shakira #Piqué #reason #sue #Clara #Chía

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
What happened to Athina Onassis? The heiress of Aristotle Onassis

What happened to Athina Onassis? The heiress of Aristotle Onassis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result