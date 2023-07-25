Shakira: Piqué knows the reason why he could sue Clara Chía

It’s been more than a year since the Colombian Shakira and Spanish Gerard Piqué They officially announced their separation and the issue and its repercussions are still being discussed.

Many have been the singer’s hit songs in which she throws darts at Piqué, ‘thanks’ to the situations that made her live for 12 years.

The nicknames, the cause

In days gone by, it was known that the couple’s children, milan and sashathey called Clara Chia Marti, his father’s girlfriend, ‘my dad’s employee’. Something that no one has confirmed.

Everything indicates that the Spanish woman and her groups of friends have also referred to Shakira in a derogatory way. The reason notices that Clara Chía and her group use nicknames for the Barranquillera.

They know her as ‘witch’, ‘menopausal’ or ‘old’, something that has not done any grace to the Colombian. And there is talk that he has told Piqué.

‘La Razón’ points out that if Clara Chía and her friends insist on calling her that, Shakira “would be forced to take certain measures, such as a possible lawsuit.

