Shakira’s new and very controversial song entitled “BZRP Music Sessions #53” has gone viral on social networks, giving much to talk about, as it is clearly an allusion to the singer’s breakup with his ex Gerard Piqué and his new partner, Clara Chía, with whom it is said, the footballer was unfaithful to the interpreter.

This gives us an excellent opportunity to outline some general ideas regarding the consequences that these facts can generate from a legal point of view, limiting them to the Mexican legal framework.

The lyrics of Shakira’s song recount experiences lived in the relationship with the soccer player and the circumstances of their breakup.

In such a way that when mentioning the lyrics of the melody: “I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that it salts you… it stings.” Y “He has the name of a good person, clearly… mind it’s not what it sounds like.” He brightly refers to Gerard Piqué and his partner, Clara Chía, insulting them with arguments such as: “So much so that you claim to be a champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version. Sorry, baby, I should have thrown that cat away a while ago. A wolf like me is not for beginners. A wolf like me is not for guys like you. For guys like you. I was too big for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.” finishing off with: “This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, swallow and chew.” What without a doubt generates in the people who listen to the song a different way of perceiving the soccer player and his partner, which can be negative or positive, but indisputably different from what they had before hearing the lyrics.

In the song co-written by Shakira and Bizarrap, in which the Colombian composer Keityn and Santiago Alvarado also took part, situations that belong to the personal and private sphere of the singer and the soccer player are narrated, which occurred in private, which were not aimed at transcending publicly, since it does not have the consent of all those involved.

The fact that both the singer and the soccer player are public figures due to the nature of their professional activities does not exclude them from the protection of the right to privacy that all human beings enjoy, especially since these facts are not related to their work. , but with his personal life that develops regularly in a private environment, away from public scrutiny.

The Mexican legal system protects the moral integrity of every person against any damage they may suffer as a result of massive public communications that damage the honor, reputation, integrity and decorum of the victim, as well as their physical and mental integrity, which can result in the payment of monetary compensation even when no material damage is generated.

This right provided for in article 1916 of the Federal Civil Code, defines “moral damage” as the affectation that a person suffers in their feelings, affections, beliefs, decorum, honor, reputation, private life, configuration and physical appearance, or in the consideration that others have of themselves. It will be presumed that there was non-pecuniary damage when the freedom or physical or mental integrity of people is violated or illegitimately impaired.

Said article establishes in its second paragraph that: When an unlawful act or omission produces moral damage, the person responsible for it will have the obligation to repair it by means of monetary compensation, regardless of whether material damage has been caused.

The purpose of the legal precept is to make anyone who affects their peers civilly responsible, attacking morality, public peace, the rights of third parties, or else causes a crime or disturbs public order.

Although Shakira’s song narrates her experiences and emotions around her relationship with the soccer player, by making them public, involving the father of her children and her current partner, informing strangers of the events and experiences developed in her intimate sphere , without their consent, vilifying their reputations, can be considered, together with the co-perpetrators, responsible for causing non-material damage and, if so, they can be sentenced to pay compensation in favor of the athlete and his new partner.

As always, a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few letters have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!