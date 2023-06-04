There were 26 words with which, exactly one year ago, on June 4, 2022, Shakira and Piqué communicated to the world their separation. Goodbye to 12 years of relationship, a home in Barcelona and a life together in three very brief sentences. Many questions arose, questions about the two of them, about their children, about whether there were third parties. The unknowns did not take long to clear up, but each and every one of the chapters of this story —not too many; In this type of characters it is very easy for almost daily news to emerge, but in his case it has been contained—they have generated enormous interest throughout this year. And the Colombian artist has been its great protagonist and the great beneficiary of it, in the family, the work and in the media discourse.

Shakira and Piqué’s story is no longer a normal, everyday story, that of a couple who separates after more than a decade together and embarks on their own paths. But there is little normality in the protagonists. His careers in the media, his public projection, the loves and hates they arouse, his travel companions (from his family and other celebrities, whether they are athletes or singers, to lawyers, including the ex-soccer player’s new partner) and, of course, his fortunes, which place them in a privileged place, make it an extraordinary story where the public tends to adopt a conservative position, of good and bad, and choose a side. Nuria Labari already said it in a column on these same pages, a few months ago. “The break between Shakira and Gerard Piqué has a symbolic value that exceeds the gossip more rancid and makes the couple become the symbol of a specific moment and desolation”, stated the writer. “Their break allows us to identify our needs and desires with one of the adversaries. It’s a fact: we keep telling love stories because they help us understand who we are […] The break between these two fosters catharsis with the efficacy of a Greek tragedy.

365 days. That’s all. Or as much as that, depending on how you see it. An exact year has passed since Shakira first became a victim that everyone seemed to feel sorry for when they found out about her separation and Piqué’s relationship with Clara Chía. But, later, the Colombian has become a symbol of empowerment thanks to something as complex as it is simple: telling what happens to her. Talk. Exposing her feelings in the crudest way and publicizing her mourning in such a way as to be able to turn her cape into a tunic and turn the narrative around to become, for more than one, a heroine. “Although the projection of that heroin image is a double-edged sword, it is like in a movie,” reflects Asunción Bernárdez, professor of Journalism at the Complutense School of Information Sciences, as well as a specialist in Communication and Gender. “Because she’s rich, she can take the kids, she has the appeal of the heroic as a movie character, but symbolic, because we love heroic narrative.”

If, before breaking up with Piqué, the singer released the hit Congratulations (together with Rauw Alejandro), already in October, in the hangover of the separation, arrived Monotony, in whose video clip he appeared without a heart: he had lost it and passers-by trampled on it. Unsubtle? The final piece was missing.

It arrived in 2023. Shakira had remained wisely silent. Only one interview (she would grant another in February), discretion, containment. In November the artist had achieved what she most wanted: custody of her two children. Take them to live in Miami, remove them from the spotlight and continue with her career, the one that she claimed that she had been forced to pause due to her relationship with Piqué. But the year starts and with it everything explodes. On January 12, the singer publishes a song together with the Argentine rapper Bizarrap, whose aseptic title, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, does not allow to foresee the number of bombs that he throws against his ex. “It’s not new”, reflects Miguel Ángel Bargueño, music critic, journalist and writer, “everything is invented, but she gives names and surnames. I would like to know how these songs are born, if she appears recounting her life, if there is a team of people behind her… because looking at the credits of the song there are two or three other people [aparte de Shakira y Bizarrap, los autores son Francisco Zecca, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno y Santiago Pablo Exequiel Alvarado]. I don’t know how it works. It was like giving an interview in Hello! but in song format. It may have had millions of views, but what they really make money with is performances. All this succession of successes serves to get him out on the road”.

The 26 words of the separation statement become 358 here, each one higher than the other. Piqué, his new girlfriend, Clara Chía, his ex-mother-in-law, her open dispute with the Spanish Treasury, her resentment and her tears become a record issue. Four records, in fact, including being the most viewed Latin song on YouTube in 24 hours and the fastest to reach 100 million views on the platform (already carries 560 million), both certified by the Guinness Book. And a phrase, “Women don’t cry, women bill”, which became an instant generational anthem and was even seen in the last demonstrations on March 8 on hundreds of banners subject to dozens of customizations.

The songs, normally fictional constructs seasoned with notes of personal life, in this case became an open letter, a manifesto, for Shakira. Life overturned in stanzas. She knew very well what she was doing. For three days in January, Session 53 It was the most listened to song on Spotify around the world; in fact, on the day of its launch it was heard by 14.4 million people, according to data from the platform. It also became the center of the conversation. The following week it was the second most streamed song (second only to Flowers, another theme of sentimental empowerment and revenge, this time by Miley Cyrus). The rest of the month of February, among the first six in the world; in March, between 15. It already accumulates 645 million listeners.

“A year ago, Shakira’s career was not at its best and she has known how to reinvent herself, accompanying herself with young people and Latin music, which is in fashion. She has gotten together with Bizarrap, with Karol G, with Rauw Alejandro… It’s a bit like what Madonna has always done, getting together with fresh people, who are breaking it in music. And she has, in a way, updated herself, which is what her music has been missing lately. She did not know which way to go and she has found that path, ”says Bargueño. “For me, in part, I attributed that enormous success to the fact that it is a funny song, with a lot of humor, to the point that The Morancos, who often parodies hit songs, failed to top it. It was almost childish, very humorous”, acknowledges the journalist and author of five books.

The narrative marked by the great hit songs has been mixed with that of the events of the ex-partner. And, in turn, the songs have been mixed in its history. Piqué came to give his brief opinion on the subject, defending that the only thing that worried him was his children. Personal issues competed with rankings from Spotify. But Shakira stood as the winner in the media discourse. After giving an image of a woman who had left everything for love, success, music, her country, her life, she went on to give headlines like “Now I feel complete because I feel that I depend on myself and I also have two children who depend on me.” from me, so I have to be stronger than a lioness” or “I didn’t know I could be strong, I always thought I was rather fragile. And I have a bit of everything.” Both the record company and Shakira’s legal team have declined to speak about her. It is the usual. Those who know and treat the star affirm that “she decides what is and what is not.” It is clear that she has taken the reins of her own story.

Professor Bernárdez observes that Shakira’s theme and her attitude “help women have a model of empowered feminism, that young women recognize that apart from feelings there is a material, real life, that we do not want to stay crying at home.” But she also warns that feminism is based on eradicating social inequality, on going one step further. “Beyond fighting and fighting, escalating violence without end, feminism works to dismantle those structures of difference. It is not that women do the same, it is to empower them and undo those couple structures where one develops towards the street and the other, or the other, inwards. The most complex question is whether this case helps to dismantle these inequality schemes or deep down they are not as disruptive as they might seem”, reflects the professor. “What is disruptive about what Shakira does? Maybe we don’t have to think about love codes like we always have. Empowered women are all very well, but let’s never forget the ultimate goal: equality. And equality means dismantling what the couple is, the stereotype. We are in the usual debate, perhaps we have to consider another type of family, another type of relationship. But those are much more complex processes.”