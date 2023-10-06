“I was surprised by the possibility of making lemonade with the most sour lemons”, Shakira continued using a metaphor. This is how singer Shakira defined her latest musical successes during her worst personal phase, after her breakup with Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children, Milan and Sasha. The period you are going through from a professional point of view is a sort of “honeymoon”. Shakira is “very much in love” of his work, as he stated during his participation in Billboard’s Latin Music Week in Miami Beach (Florida, United States). But the singer has no intention of stopping: “There are many things I want to say, things to prove musically, but the time will come”. Piqué’s ex is in touch “very inspired, full of desire”. The move to Miami, where he reconnected with professional colleagues and friends, had a great influence, while the time spent in Barcelona was characterized by “many ideas left empty” and from being “with one foot on the brake”. Regarding the now very famous ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, she stated: “They told me: ‘Change the text, it can’t come out’, and I replied that I am not a diplomat from the United Nations, I am a woman, a wounded wolf. Now this is no longer the case, now no one tells the artist who to associate with or what to do. Today everything has changed, today singing in Spanish is the coolest thing you can do.”