After the scandalous separation that Shakira and Gerard Piqué starred because of a infidelitythe Colombian star decided to move with her children to the city of Miamito get away from everything they lived in Barcelona.

That is why it has begun to circulate that the interpreter of ‘Anthology‘ is looking for a person who can take care of Sasha and Milansince it would have launched a announcement for it.

In accordance with Jefferson Ferneythe 46-year-old artist is a very strict mother, which is why she would have put a series of conditions to find the person to take care of the two little ones.

Apparently, the Barranquillera would need a person extremely trained and experienced in the care of infants, in addition to having to be a person oblivious to the pressso that it cannot leak information.

The content creator clarified that Shakira would provide a contract of confidentiality for the position, where it states that the person should not have any relationship with the media.

As for the salary that the singer would be offering, it would be $2,400 per month, that is, 42 thousand Mexican pesos.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp