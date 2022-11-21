Shakira and Pique They rock social networks again. After a few weeks in which the famous ex-partner had ceased to be the center of attention, a new video makes the conversation resurface: During a baseball game for the couple’s children, Shakira is seen making what could be construed as an obscene gesture.

(Read: Piqué: Clara Chía Marti realizes “that she messed up”, Shakira, by car)

Milan Piqué, nine years old, and Sasha Piqué, eleven years old, are the two children that Shakira and Gerard Piqué had after more than a decade of relationship. This love ended after the footballer’s infidelity with Clara Chía Martí, a young woman also Spanish, was made public.

Both parties led the separation in different ways; while Piqué began to appear publicly with his new girlfriend, Shakira published several songs that could refer to their relationshipespecially the latest single, ‘Monotonía’, which already has more than 111 million views on YouTube and in which the singer more openly shows the pain caused by her ex-partner’s deception.

(Also: Piqué and Shakira met again: this was the tense moment of the ex-partner, video)

The couple’s breakup generated quite a few reactions around the world and remained a conversation trend on social networks. After the court decision that Shakira would keep custody of Milan and Sasha, the breakup of the couple has ceased to be on the lips of many.

However, a new video has reignited the controversy, this time, thanks to a gesture from Shakira. In images, captured by the Spanish channel Telecinco, the singer can be seen making a gesture, which could be interpreted as vulgar, with the middle finger of her right hand.

(Read: Piqué reappears at Shakira’s house after agreement for the children: emotional video)

In the video, both Piqué and Shakira are on opposite sides of the stadium bleachers where they meet to attend their children’s baseball game. At one point you can see the singer raise her right hand and scratch the tear duct of one eye with her middle finger while she looks in the direction of the stands where the Spaniard is. After this, Shakira lowers her hand and leaves smiling slightly as she looks towards the sector where her ex-partner is.

Secondly, Piqué does not show any reaction and is seen looking at his cell phone with headphones on.

Watch the video here

The video has caused several reactions, there are some who defend Shakira and say that it is “what Piqué deserves, while others affirm that it is a childish and out of place gesture.

More news from EL TIEMPO