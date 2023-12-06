Shakira and Gerard Piqué They have given something to talk about after their separation last year, due to some infidelities of the former Barcelona player while the Colombian was doing her tours and concerts around the world.

It may be of interest to you: Falcao, unbeatable in the Copa del Rey: see his great goal in Rayo’s victory; video

The love breakup caused the Barranquilla woman to leave Barcelona to move to the city of Miami, in the United States; There he relaunched his musical career with great hits like ‘El Jefe’, ‘TQM’ and ‘Music Sessions #53’.

The singer enjoys her fortune with her children and also helps the Pies Descalzos philanthropic foundation.

In addition, Shakira decided to leave Spain along with her two children, Milan and Sasha, who are the fruit of love with Gerard Piqué and have had a radical change in their life.

In an interview with the magazine ‘Hello!’, Shakira revealed that the two children did not have a normal life in Barcelona due to the constant harassment of the Catalan press, but in Miami they are calmer and their childhood is carried out normally.

Shakira with her children, Milan and Sasha. See also Mbappé leaves no escape, then PSG spreads: Milan, this is going badly Photo: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The move and change of scenery benefited the children of Shakira and Piqué, who are no longer persecuted and harassed by the press and have the space they did not have in Barcelona.

“I have never seen my children so happy. They go to their extracurricular activities without anyone chasing them, not like in Barcelona, ​​where We had paparazzi at the door every day. “They lead a free and normal life like two ordinary children, not like children of celebrities,” said the Colombian singer about her life and that of her children in Barcelona.

Shakira and Piqué have two children in common: Milan and Sasha. Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique / @shakira

Privacy was the last thing she and her children had in Spain, so they could not carry out activities normally: “In Spain, The children couldn’t go to school in peace and the situation we were experiencing with the press, that he chased them even to the door of their school, it was not bearable,” he said.

We tell you: Colombian women’s team defeated New Zealand in a friendly

On the other hand, he highlighted the talent that Milan and Sasha have in sports and music, aspects that they inherited from their mother and father, who have stood out in both areas.

“They are very outgoing children and have great friends who love them for who they are and not for being the children of famous people. They live outdoors and have the opportunity to learn various sports, in addition to continuing to exploit her talents in music,” Shakira concluded in her interview.

Shakira, Milan and Sasha visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers stadium a few days ago. Photo: Instagram: @shakira

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO