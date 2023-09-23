Almost a year and a half after the announcement of her separation from former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, the Colombian singer Shakira has linked a string of musical hits in which she has vented her grief over her breakup.

Life changed completely for the Colombian, who settled in Miami after the breakup and after Piqué’s new relationship with Clara Chía. But that relief, from a musical point of view, has been immensely successful.

The woman from Barranquilla had already released, in October of last year, ‘Monotonía’, together with the Puerto Rican Ozuna, with some hints towards the Catalan. But then, in January, ‘Music Sessions #53 appeared, with the Argentine Bizarrap, in which there were direct allusions to Piqué and the causes of the separation, among them Clara Chía.

In February, TQG, a song with fellow Colombian Karol G, appeared, and in May he released ‘Acróstico’. The first, with new hints towards her ex-husband and the second, more dedicated to her children, Milan and Sasha.

At the end of June, Shakira presented ‘Copavacvac’, a work with her compatriot Manuel Turizo, and This week he launched a risky bet: his single ‘El Jefe’ was released, in which he ventures into regional Mexican music with one of the flagship bands of that genre, Fuerza Regida.

The lyrics of the song already included a hint towards the former footballer’s father, Joan Piqué:

“They say there is no evil

That lasts more than a hundred years

But there is still my ex-father-in-law who has not set foot in the grave.”

Now, Shakira’s followers have noticed, in the official video of the song, that in the image there is another hint, this time, towards Piqué’s mother, Montserrat Bernabéu.

Just when she is saying the phrase against her ex-father-in-law, in the video they try to silence her by covering her mouth. In this way, Shakira recreates the scene that she experienced in 2016, which went viral on networks after her separation.

On that occasion, Montserrat Bernabéu tried to silence her in the same way, which generated very strong reactions. Now, Shakira has nothing left and sends him a message.

Already in Music Sessions #53, Shakira had sent another message to Bernabéu: “You left me as a neighbor, the mother-in-law, the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury.”

SPORTS

More Sports news