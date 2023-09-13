Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía They became the couple of the moment after the former player was the protagonist of the turbulent love breakup with Colombian singer Shakira, with whom he had two children.

(We tell you: Gerard Piqué, pay attention: they reveal the name that Shakira would have chosen for her third baby).

Taking advantage of the situation and in the midst of all the tensions, Clara Chía and Piqué decided to get away from the spotlight and the paparazzi to take a vacation on the beaches of Croatia. a place where photographers went and did not miss the opportunity to see the couple’s intimate life.

In the photos, which were made public on social networks and several Spanish media, you can see Clara Chía wearing a small green bikini and showing the curves of her body. Images that were compared to the Colombian Shakira and her slender figure.

(Read here: Casio ‘turns over millions’ thanks to Shakira’s hint to Gerard Piqué).

The couple of the moment were seen very ‘lovely’ in the crystal clear waters and enjoying the summer sun on a luxury yacht. Gerard Piqué, who appears wearing shorts in the images, expressed all his love for him.

Of course, Clara Chía received all the praise for her figure, but the former Barcelona footballer was not spared criticism on social networks for his appearance and they compared him to ‘Barbie’s grandfather’.

Clara Chía and her great friendship with Piqué’s mother

Regarding Clara Chía’s relationship with Gerard Piqué, one of the images that attracted all the attention is one where they appear Clara Chía and Monserrat Bernabéu, mother of Gerard Piqué, who accompanied the Spanish couple on their vacation in Croatia.

(Also: Piqué, in a new explosive controversy, and not with Shakira or Clara Chía).

To the mother of the former player You can see her very happy with her new daughter-in-law, Bernabéu appears very smiling next to Clara Chía and is very close to the young Spanish woman doing various activities such as kayaking and swimming.

In fact, sources close to the couple point out that Monserrat Bernabéu maintains a very good relationship with the 24-year-old woman, different from the situation he experienced with Shakira. It is speculated that the Colombian singer did not have a good relationship with Piqué’s family.

One of the main pieces of evidence that would confirm the bad relationship between Shakira and Bernabéu is in the song ‘Music Session #53’, where the artist refers to her life in Catalonia with her ex-mother-in-law.

“You left me as a neighbor to your mother-in-law. With the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury,” sings the Colombian artist in her collaboration with the Argentine Bizarrap.

Shakira and the rumors of being a mother for the third time

Shakira performed on stage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

In recent days, a rumor has emerged that Shakira could be a mother for the third time, despite her breakup with Gerard Piqué and not having an official relationship. Although the Colombian has been linked to the driver Lewis Hamilton, neither party has confirmed a possible romance.

However, Shakira would be looking forward to having a third baby, as revealed by the media outlet El Nacional de Cataluña, which spoke about the subject and revealed that it is one of the Colombian artist’s greatest desires.

According to the aforementioned media, the ‘Hips don’t lie’ singer could carry out a surrogacy to have the daughter she dreamed of so much, and thus give Milan and Sasha (her children with Piqué) a sister.

After they dusted off an interview with the Colombian singer talking about having a daughter before her separation with Gerard Piqué, the aforementioned media spoke about the possible names that Shakira would consider for her little girl. And the name that resonates the most is Africa, which would have a special meaning for her.

More news in EL TIEMPO