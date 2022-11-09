2022 is being a difficult year personally for Shakira, but in the professional section, the star from Barranquilla is experiencing a great moment, full of viral themes and interesting projects. Her latest success has been to become the image of the British firm Burberry for her festive campaign, entitled The Night Before. “It is a celebration of emotion to anticipate the preparations”, they have explained from the brand, which has relied on the photographer and director for the videos and images of this campaign TORSO. The Colombian debuts as the image of the firm, as does her campaign partner, the Nigerian singer and producer Burna Boy. “Each one of them embodies their own interpretation of the euphoria of the night before,” they point out from the ensign.

In one of the campaign images, Shakira poses like a perfect lady British with a set of skirt, trench coat and shirt, where the emblematic check pattern of the firm founded in 1856, which Queen Elizabeth II recognized as a royal supplier, is not missing. The gentleman on her saddle that serves as the brand’s logo is also not lacking in the print of a transparent evening dress with glitter that the singer wears in one of the first videos published by the brand on her social networks. In it, Shakira is seen wearing a nude dress –one of the trends of the season, to which Rosalía has not been oblivious– to which gifts from heaven begin to fall: first she receives a silver bag and then a shiny ring that fits on her little finger, on the that you can read the word “Sees it” (love).

The campaign has been released just one day after it was announced that the artist has just reached a divorce settlement with former FC Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué, father of her two children, from whom she separated in June after a 12-year relationship. Since then, Shakira and the lyrics of her new songs (from Congratulations a Monotony) They have been in the news for the possible messages about their relationship included in them. Riccardo Tisci, Burberry’s creative director until last September, wanted to share the new campaign starring Shakira on his networks, although her job future is still unknown.

With this new campaign, the historic British firm wanted to underline its commitment to breaking with convention: “It is the definitive setting for self-expression and for having new versions of festive traditions.”