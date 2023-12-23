Shakira He is preparing his international tour and it is warned that it will be 'from another world', while it is said that his personal life has taken a 180 degree turn after the separation from the former soccer player, Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian has been a figure in recent months, as she has received many awards due to her latest successful songs that she has brought to light.

Who is it?

Little is said about his personal life, well, rather, it is speculated, but nothing has been confirmed. She has been linked to several actors, producers and even athletes, however, for now there is nothing confirmed.

There was talk that he had a relationship with Jimmy Butler, player of the Miami Heat of the NBA, who the pilot of Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton, was his new love, but nothing at all.

In Spain it became public that the woman from Barranquilla and the Argentine Rafael Arcaute are approaching each other to maintain a relationship.

What they say…

“Shakira's international bombshell. It wasn't Hamilton, it wasn't Turizo, it's all a lie. Shakira has someone who, little by little, is winning her heart. It is nothing more and nothing less than Rafael Arcaute“said the Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani in the space presented by María Patiño.

And he added: “This 44-year-old Argentine has been after her for years, but he has waited for her relationship with Piqué to end. They have known each other for many years. He has traveled on several occasions to help him on productions. She is slowly letting him enter her heart. What they have told me in recent days is that Shakira would be agreeing to take another step.”

The presenter warned that the composer already knows the Colombian's family and that he has the approval of all its members.

“He conquers her with details, with sweetness, they have a very low profile, they don't expose themselves anywhere. Shakira's entire family knows him and has hers approved,” she said.

