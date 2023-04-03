It’s not goodbye, it’s a see you later. After months of waiting Shakira she packed all her suitcases and undertook the final move to Miami, United States, a country where from now on she will spend the rest of her days with her children Sasha and Milan. The Colombian singer was nostalgic for having to leave Spain after living there for several years and she wrote a heartfelt message on social networks as gratitude to all the people who accompanied her in this process of personal and professional growth.

Shakira’s farewell message

Through her official Instagram account, the interpreter of “Pies descalzos” wrote an extensive publication to say goodbye to her fans in Spain, who were by her side for several years when she settled in that country. Likewise, Shakira was grateful for all the support and affection that she has received throughout this time.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we begin a new chapter in the search for your happiness”, reads at the beginning of the post.

Shakira says goodbye to Barcelona with a forceful hint to Gerard Piqué. Photo: Instagram

“Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, ​​the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love. Thanks to everyone who encouraged me there, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thanks to my Spanish audience who have always covered me with their love and loyalty. See you later for you and as my father used to say so many times, see you in the curves! ”, He concluded.

Shakira leaves Barcelona

On the afternoon of April 2, Shakira officially announced that she is moving to the United States with her two children. As is known, for months the Colombian artist remodeled a luxurious mansion in the city of Miami to be able to live with her her little ones Sasha and Milan, both the result of the romance she had with Gerard Piqué.

Shakira would have been notified to leave the Barcelona residence by Gerard Piqué’s father. Photo: Instagram

“But things are not always as we dream. Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive. Never doubt that I will be here… “, she wrote in one of his stories accompanied by an image in which part of the plane is seen heading to the United States.

When was Shakira’s move planned for?

At the beginning of April, the portal Vanitis, El Confidencial commented that Shakira would be making her move to Miami next week. The information reached the international media thanks to a source close to the artist. However, nobody imagined that the transfer would be sooner than expected.

On the other hand, they affirmed that the interpreter of “I congratulate you” does not travel alone with her children, because She is also accompanied by her father and a whole medical team who are aware of the stability of William Mebarak.



