Colombian singer Shakira apparently has a new record release, a song that bears the title of “empty cup“and on whose cover she appears dressed as a mermaid and with her arms tied.

The song, of which only the title, a piece of the chorus and an image are known, has leaked due to a failure from an online music platform, according to various media outlets.

As can be seen from the cover photo released on social networks, this time the song is made in collaboration with the Colombian musician Manuel Turizo, one of the stars of Latin music of the moment.

“I’ve been thirsty for you for a while, I don’t know why, I’m left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty glass”, is the refrain that the singer of Barranquilla has included in the advance of the topic that, as announced, will be fully released shortly.

The new song comes just a month after the one released in collaboration with the Argentine musician Bizarrap, titled “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, which obtained millions of views on the networks and became the Hispanic song with the most impact on them.

In this controversial subject, Shakira threw numerous darts against her ex-husband, the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and what seems to be his new partner.

The Colombian singer, who was with Piqué for more than a decade and has two children with him, uses puns to criticize the former FC Barcelona player and his new partner: “I’m too big for you, that’s why you’re with someone just like you” or “I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry if I splashed you”. In addition to this new song, Shakira and the singer Karol G have announced that they will also release a joint song, the first that unites the two Colombian artists musically.

