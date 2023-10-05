Singer Shakira She admitted this Wednesday that she was on a professional “honeymoon”, “very much in love” with her job and with many things still to say, a feeling accompanied by the undeniable success she has achieved with her most recent singles.

“There are many things I want to say, things to try musically, but the time will come,” the Colombian confessed during her participation this Wednesday at the Billboard Latin Music Week, which has been held in Miami Beach, in southern Florida (USA).

In what was perhaps the session with the most attendance at this event, Shakira confessed that she was “very inspired, eager,” happy to go to the studio to record, at a time when composition is for her a “catharsis” and It has helped him “get out of the mud.”

“It turns out that I was less fragile than I thought and music has been my main survival tool,” acknowledged the Barranquilla, in clear allusion to the notorious separation last year of the father of her two children, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piquéafter 11 years of relationship.

“I was surprised by the possibility of being able to make lemonade with the most sour lemons,” said the interpreter at another time, who thanked the support she has received from her audience who have continued to support her even during her time in Barcelona, ​​in which, he said, he was “with one foot on the brake.”

Proof of this has been the overwhelming success he has achieved with “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″, the collaboration he made with the Argentine DJ Bizarrap and published in January of this year, which was crowned at the top of the list Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs and broke four Guinness records.

The controversial issue, in which he attacks the former FC footballer Barcelona and which reached second position on Billboard’s Global 200 list, has become an anthem of female empowerment and, in that sense, the Colombian confessed she was proud to live in a moment in which “being a woman has a meaning.” deeper”.

With that song, “they told me change the lyrics, that can’t come out, and I answered that I’m not a United Nations diplomat, I’m a woman, a wounded wolf,” she recalled, a comment that sparked loud applause from those in attendance.

