“There is nothing like singing at home”: after seven years of absence, the pop star Shakira He returns to Colombia with a concert this Thursday in his native Barranquilla, where thousands of followers cheered her. “It’s a dream come true to sing among mine,” The artist said, amid the deafening shouts of her fans at the beginning of one of the two shows she will offer in the Caribbean city.

“I was looking for ballots throughout the country, but it wasn’t possible,” said an AFP fan to Jorge David Fuzga, A 34 -year -old fan who arrived from the city of Pereira (west) to see this concertpart of the world tour ‘women no longer cry’. «The only ballot I got was here in Barranquilla. And, well, what better than to be here? ”He added.

Singing and dancing his songs under the intense Barranquilla Sol, fans like him arrived from different parts of Colombia and the world to see her act live. The 48 -year -old singer landed on Tuesday in her homeland after recovering from “an abdominal picture” that sent her to Emergency in Peru.

From the morning, many formed outside the enclosurewith a capacity of 46,000 spectatorsto get a good place. This fever for the Barranquilla, one of the most influential figures of Latin music with more than 90 million records sold, has felt in all corners of the city.









In front of the golden statue of more than six meters high that Barranquilla dedicated to him in a boardwalk, two women dressed in red moved earlier this Thursday their hips in unison before the look of tourists in an Arab dance choreography, a stamp of Shakira In his shows since the beginning of his career in the 1990s. ‘Anthology’ and his recent success ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’, Shakira is also expected in Medellín and Bogotá. Then he will continue his tour of Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Dominican Republic and the United States.