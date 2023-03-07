Shakira and Pique They have not been able to separate completely. And hardly do it because the bond of the two children left by their love, Milan and Sasha, will remain unshakable. However, the issue of visits seems to be an endless problem.

Although they no longer maintain contact, the news continues to put them on the same line. Above all, because the impact of their separation, after twelve years of relationship, does not stop causing echoes.

radical condition

The singer recently appeared in an interview revealing several secrets. Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique @shakira

The news of Shakira’s early departure for Miami has generated a new informative ‘tsumani’.

It’s not just the reaction of Piqué’s family to the possibility of Shakira leaving Spain with her children.

There is more. In the entertainment program, Intruders, the Spanish journalist Jordi Martinwho has revealed the main details of the broken relationship, announced that there are demands that the Colombian would have imposed on the former soccer player for when he leaves for the United States.

According to the journalist, Shakira’s departure has been delayed due to a remodeling that would be almost ready.

“She was going to leave a few months ago, but in this time, she has been adapting the house in Miami. She did several works, among them, she put an elevator for her father, ”she recounted.

“They told me that the work will be finished in 15 or 20 days and that on the 1st she will settle in Miami with the children,” Jordi said. In addition, he revealed that he has already selected the institution in which they will be Sasha and Milan.



“The school is already closed and has the same educational methodology that is being carried out in Barcelona. In addition, he wants to enroll them in taekwondo and baseball”, added Jordi.

However, there is an additional detail that already generates echoes in the international press. And it is that Shakira would have put a non-negotiable condition on Piqué for visits to her children.

“The condition is that I see the children without Clara Chia in MiamiJordy said. If so, it is clear that the artist does not want any kind of link between her minors and the new partner of the former player.

In the agreement that both made, it is established that Piqué can see their children for 10 days a month, but now Shakira would have modified the agreement so that the young woman never goes with Piqué to said visits.

