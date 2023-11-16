Shakira attended the Latin Grammy 2023 held this Thursday, November 16. At that ceremony held in Seville, Spain, the Colombian singer won the award for best song of the year with Bizarre for the song ‘Session #53’. The interpreter offered an emotional speech dedicated to her children after obtaining the award. In that sense, the artist from Barranquilla made a promise to her two minor heirs. Milan and Sasha. Relive these moving words.

What is the promise that Shakira made to her children at the Latin Grammy 2023?

During the 2023 Latin Grammy ceremony, Shakira He was encouraged to dedicate a few words to his heirsthe result of his relationship with Gerad Piqué to whom he made a promise in front of the public.

“I dedicate this award to my children, to whom I have promised that I will be happy, that they will have a mother with many smiles because they deserve it. I am already thinking about what I am about to do. The past is not remembered because there is nothing there, you only think about the future”, said the singer.

Did Shakira sing with her children at the 2023 Latin Grammys?

Shakira offered a spectacular show at the 2023 Latin Grammy ceremony. First of all, the Colombian performer sang her song ‘Acrostic’ in which the faces of his two youngest children appeared, who also sang their own excerpts. Without a doubt, this scene was the most moving of the night.

After that, the artist from Barranquilla sang her popular song ‘Session #53’ with Bizarre which generated a stir among the attendees who chanted the most iconic parts.

Shakira made everyone enjoy the Latin Grammy 2023. Photo: LR/NTR composition

