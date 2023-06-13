Shakira and Gerard Pique They announced their separation a year ago, but news about the lives of the two leaks almost every day, but in the last few hours the flow of information has increased.

Piqué is still in Barcelona, ​​Spain, next to their children milan and sasha who spend vacation days with their father, as sealed by the agreement known last December.

(Piqué: the ‘bombshell’ he released when he was told about Lewis Hamilton and Shakira) (Piqué and Clara Chía have a date ready to give Shakira a ‘low blow’)

‘Not emphatically’

Much has already been said that the singer does everything possible because Clara Chia MartiPiqué’s girlfriend, do not go near or spend time with her children.

The family of the excentral of Barcelona and the selection of Spain have an important event that they must attend with the children and at the same time with his girlfriend.

It will be his brother’s wedding, Marc Pique, who will get married on June 23, as confirmed by the journalist Laura Fa.

“Marc and his girlfriend, Maria Valls, will say ‘yes, I want’ in a ceremony to be held at her parents’ house,” he said.

And he added: “It will be the first family act where Clara could coincide with Milan and Sasha.”

The issue here is that children return to Miami, United States, on June 19, so Piqué would be in talks with Shakira for them to attend his uncle’s wedding.

However, on Antena 3, they stated that the woman from Barranquilla disagrees with her children going to that marriage.



Lorraine Vazquez, A journalist from the chain, affirmed that Shakira did not give her children the guarantee to attend the wedding.

“Things are getting fatal. Shakira does not give permission for her children to go to her uncle’s wedding, ”warned Vásquez.

(Mbappé gives the lunge to Paris Saint Germain: another blow after the departure of Messi)

(James Rodríguez paralyzed a shopping center in Bogotá: the video of the madness for the ’10’)