Shakira loses pulse with Clara Chía: she put Gerard Piqué’s parents in her pocket

Clara Chia Marti.
Clara Chia Marti.
The ex-soccer player’s girlfriend shared with them.
Clara Chia Marti, everything indicates that he has taken things calmly, he has known how to enter the house of Gerard Piqué and has a good relationship with the ex-soccer player’s parents.
Shakira did not end well with Joan Pique and Montserrat Bernabeu and more at the end of the separation with the former central defender of Barcelonabut Piqué’s new girlfriend does enjoy them.
She is the one who helps him in his work and the fashionable couple has been seen in their best moments, despite the fact that in Spain they warn that the relationship is in crisis.
Both have shared with the public and walk through the streets of Barcelona like a pair of lovebirds. They take photos with people and form autographs.
Clara Chía and Piqué’s parents went out together, something that rarely happened with the Colombian singer. At least that is clear from several images that have gone viral.
In them you can see the Spanish, Piqué and their parents enjoying a special moment in the Metropolitan Civitas of Madrid.
New family outing
On Saturday at the Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Joan Piqué and Montserrat Bernabeu were also present along with Gerard and Clara 💖 pic.twitter.com/01wbVUaPkd
— ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) July 3, 2023
