“To my children, Milan and Sasha, who are here cheering me on, and making mom feel like she can do anything. And to my fans, thank you for being my army, helping me in all the battles,” she declared, in English Shakiraonce received recognition for his career at the gala of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) in New Jersey (USA).

The Colombian also dedicated this new award to her Latin followers around the world. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer made history by becoming the first Latin American artist to receive the “Video Vanguard Award” tonight, joining a list of stars that includes Madonna, David Bowie or Beyoncé, as announced by the music channel.

Very delicate topic

First she thanked MTV, a music channel that she said has accompanied her since she was 18; She then listed a series of collaborators who have supported her “visual story.”

Well, while that happens, in Spain it is reported that Clara Chía Marti, the girlfriend of Gerard Piquéhis ex, is in good luck and has won a ‘family battle’.

Clear, happy

The 24-year-old girl is happy, because she has achieved something that the Barranquilla woman could not achieve: the love of the family of the former soccer player. Barcelona.

“He is happy to get along so well with his mother-in-law, Montserrat Bernabéuand that he takes advantage of the moments he has with her to have a good time and let everyone know about it,” says elheraldousa.com

“I now join a pop icon, a global superstar and one of the greatest and most influential artists of our time, the only Shakira.”pic.twitter.com/WgGq2NJosN — Iüke LEGAL CLARA CHIA (@veranoxti) September 12, 2023

And he adds: “You will remember that it was reported that Piqué’s mother never agreed with her son going out with the Colombian singer, as revealed by foreign media, therefore, it is said that Clara achieved what Shakira never could: have the approval of the family of the former player Spain.

The media explains that Clara Chía enjoys being photographed for an important reason: “according to Shakira’s fans, the former soccer player’s girlfriend wants to show how well she gets along with Gerard’s family and, above all, with his parents, Montserrat Bernabéu. and Joan Pique”.

And he stated: “Gerard Piqué’s mother, who apparently never loved Shakira and after the “Ojos Así” star broke up with the former soccer player, circulated a video in which Montserrat Bernabéu is seen treating Shakira in a bad way. the Colombian women. For this reason, Clara Chía wants to show everyone that her mother-in-law does love her and as proof of this are the last vacations they took as a family.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía enjoy their holidays in Croatia | Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía were seen enjoying a hot vacation in Croatia, while strolling on a yacht with the former soccer player’s family. pic.twitter.com/dEw0VktWqo — La Opinion (@LaOpinionLA) September 13, 2023

