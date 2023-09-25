Shakira released her new global hit last Wednesday and took the opportunity to throw a new dart at his former romantic partner, Gerard Piqué. The Colombian singer premiered ‘El Jefe’ with the Mexican group Fuerza Regida, in which she mentions Lili Melgar, the former nanny of her children with the Spanish businessman.

It may be of interest to you: Shakira receives fierce work attack: ‘She was stingy… they don’t know what Piqué suffered’

Lili Melgar, for you this song that they did not pay you compensation

In his new global success, Shakira dedicated ‘El Jefe’ to Lili Melgar, a former employee of Gerard Piqué’s family who helped her raise her two children, Milan and Sasha.

“Lili Melgar, this song is for you because they didn’t pay you compensation,” he exclaimed, referring to the fact that the former soccer player never gave the corresponding money to the babysitter.

Also: Clara Chía and Piqué, in battle with paparazzi for ‘harassment’: key decision of the judge

Dariana Melgar, daughter of Lili, gave the context of the coffee singer’s phrase on social networks and explained that she was fired by Piqué without any explanation: “For those who do not know the context of this part of the song: she is Lili Melgar, nanny to Shakira’s children. Lili appears in the video and Shakira mentions that she was not compensated, it is known that Piqué did not pay what he owed her. That’s why she references it.”

The woman is originally from Bolivia. See also Did he think her unfaithful? They reveal that Gerard Piqué was JEALOUS of Maluma because of his "closeness" to Shakira Photo: Image taken from social networks

Response from Piqué’s family

According to information handled by several media outlets in Spain, Gerard Piqué’s family was surprised by the Colombian singer’s song and did not understand why she decided to talk about compensation to Lili Melgar, nanny of the former soccer player’s children.

In fact, It was revealed that Sasha and Milan’s former nanny decided to leave Barcelona to live in Miami and continue helping Shakira with the care of the minors. The former player’s parents would have leaked to the newspapers in Catalonia.

The controversial Spanish program ‘Y Ahora Sonsoles’ revealed that Piqué never fired the employee, It was she who decided to resign, as Lorena Vásquez explained in her speech.

Gerard Piqué published on his networks, this May 20, a new photograph with his partner, Clara Chía.

She is the one who decides to go to Miami. What surprises Piqué now is that the song talks about compensation See also Piqué and Shakira: deny separation agreement and reveal new details

“What official sources close to Gerard Piqué and Shakira inform me is that this person was in charge of Milan and Sasha from their first years of life; “She had a very good relationship with the couple, she even lived in her house and when they separate, she is given the opportunity to travel to Miami to continue being the children’s ‘babysitter’,” the journalist indicated.

And he added: “She is the one who decides to go to Miami. What surprises Piqué now is that the song talks about compensation that has not been paid because it is Lili who decides to leave with Shakira and be at the singer’s service. She proposes that she be paid real compensation for the years worked in Barcelona; What Piqué’s legal team tells her is that she does not own anything legal like compensation. “That is why he is not paid,” he stated.

Read here: Daniel Cataño, what pain: he plays in Millonarios with a fractured finger

Lili Melgar’s husband reveals the truth of the case

The former babysitter appeared in the song’s video. Photo: TikTok: @lilimelgar80

In the last few hours, Dariana Melgar, Lili’s daughter, published an interview with

Marco Antonio Molina, husband of the former nanny of Gerard Piqué’s family, where he explains the truth about the former player’s compensation to the worker.

The man confirmed that Piqué himself refused to pay the outstanding sum of money to Lili Melgar and supported the complaint made by Shakira in her song ‘El Jefe’ and contradicted what was stated by the former soccer player’s family and entourage.

In addition, Marco Antonio revealed that his wife came to the Piqué Mebarak family thanks to an acquaintance who helped them connect with celebrities and allowed her to be Milan and Sasha’s nanny for several years.

Piqué’s mistreatment of Lili



According to the former nanny’s daughter, Lili He was the person who helped Shakira learn about and demonstrate Gerard Piqué’s infidelities in Barcelona., while Shakira was traveling for personal or work reasons. Melgar was key in the separation of the couple, who had been in a relationship for more than 12 years.

Furthermore, the woman in question who is named in the song became Shakira’s right-hand woman after being fired by Piqué’s family. Lili Melgar moved to Miami with the Barranquilla native to be Milan and Sasha’s full-time nanny.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO